https://sputniknews.com/20211208/indian-army-helicopter-crashes-in-tamil-nadu--with-chief-of-defence-staff-reportedly-on-board-1091343142.html

Indian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board

Indian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board

Three people have been rescued so far, while a search is underway for the others, after an Indian Army helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 08.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-08T08:04+0000

2021-12-08T08:04+0000

2021-12-08T08:33+0000

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1091343142.jpg?1638952386

A military helicopter that was carrying senior defence officers crashed at Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, India, according to NDTV.A total of 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse, his wife, security commandos and IAF pilots, are said to have been on board the chopper.Three people have been rescued so far, with Tamil Nadu police saying they have suffered serious injuries. Those rescued have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district. Emergency teams are working at the site of the incident.According to preliminary reports, two people, who are yet to be identified, have died.The Chief of Defence Staff was en route to Wellington in Coonoor from the Indian Air Force base in Sulur, according to reports.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

india