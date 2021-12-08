Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Indian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board - Video
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/indian-army-helicopter-crashes-in-tamil-nadu--with-chief-of-defence-staff-reportedly-on-board-1091343142.html
Indian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board
Indian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board
Three people have been rescued so far, while a search is underway for the others, after an Indian Army helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T08:04+0000
2021-12-08T08:33+0000
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1091343142.jpg?1638952386
A military helicopter that was carrying senior defence officers crashed at Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, India, according to NDTV.A total of 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse, his wife, security commandos and IAF pilots, are said to have been on board the chopper.Three people have been rescued so far, with Tamil Nadu police saying they have suffered serious injuries. Those rescued have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district. Emergency teams are working at the site of the incident.According to preliminary reports, two people, who are yet to be identified, have died.The Chief of Defence Staff was en route to Wellington in Coonoor from the Indian Air Force base in Sulur, according to reports.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india

Indian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board

08:04 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 08:33 GMT 08.12.2021)
Subscribe
Being updated
Three people have been rescued so far, while a search is underway for the others, after an Indian Army helicopter crashed in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.
A military helicopter that was carrying senior defence officers crashed at Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, India, according to NDTV.
A total of 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse, his wife, security commandos and IAF pilots, are said to have been on board the chopper.
Three people have been rescued so far, with Tamil Nadu police saying they have suffered serious injuries. Those rescued have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district. Emergency teams are working at the site of the incident.
According to preliminary reports, two people, who are yet to be identified, have died.
The Chief of Defence Staff was en route to Wellington in Coonoor from the Indian Air Force base in Sulur, according to reports.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:04 GMTIndian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board
07:58 GMTMbappe Switches Allegiances From Ronaldo as Frenchman Declares Messi 'the World's Best Player'
07:46 GMTOmicron Showed '41-Fold' Evasion of Pfizer Jab But Boosters Should 'Fend Off' Attack, Claims Study
07:07 GMTSoyuz MS-20 Launches With Two Japanese Tourists to ISS From Baikonur
07:06 GMTEx-Pentagon Adviser: Putin-Biden Talks Unlikely to Ease Tensions Amid US Inability to Compromise
06:56 GMTIndian Oil Top Executive Not Ruling Out Decrease in Oil Demand Due to Spread of Omicron
06:51 GMTBattle Against Omicron Strain 'Probably Already Lost', Danish Professor Says
06:46 GMT'Untimely and Useless'? Israeli Tweeps Question Need for Fourth Covid Jab Amid Omicron Spread
06:21 GMTWest's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wave of Anti-Government Protests, Moscow Says
06:08 GMTFirst Microscope Image of Omicron Variant Released
06:07 GMTArgentine President Feeling Good After Third Dose of Sputnik Vaccine, Russian Ambassador Says
06:00 GMTRussian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials
05:59 GMTChina Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
05:53 GMTReaders Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year
05:51 GMT'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands
05:48 GMT'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video
05:13 GMTWreckage of UK Royal Airforce F-35 Fighter Jet Raised From Mediterranean Seabed
05:01 GMTArrival of F-35s at Civil Airport Sparks Noise Concerns in Norway
04:33 GMTHouse GOP Threaten 'Disastrous Consequences' if US Removes Troops Before DPRK Denuclearises - Report
03:29 GMTNot That They Were Expected in the First Place