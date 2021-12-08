A military helicopter that was carrying senior defence officers crashed at Coonoor in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, India, according to NDTV.A total of 14 people, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse, his wife, security commandos and IAF pilots, are said to have been on board the chopper.Three people have been rescued so far, with Tamil Nadu police saying they have suffered serious injuries. Those rescued have been taken to Wellington cantonment in Nilgiris district. Emergency teams are working at the site of the incident.According to preliminary reports, two people, who are yet to be identified, have died.The Chief of Defence Staff was en route to Wellington in Coonoor from the Indian Air Force base in Sulur, according to reports.
Indian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board
