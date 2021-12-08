Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/football-greats-hail-mohamed-salah-as-liverpool-striker-hits-34-year-goal-scoring-record-1091343727.html
Football Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
Football Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
Mohamed Salah's impressive show in Liverpool's present season has led him to be compared both with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Portuguese... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T11:29+0000
2021-12-08T11:29+0000
champions league
football
football
sport
liverpool
ac milan
sputnik
sport
sport
goal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080670343_0:14:3075:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_757b868597adec4592fb5b333d705255.jpg
Football greats Michael Owen, Rio Ferdinand and former England international Peter Crouch have all praised Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian equaled a long-standing goal-scoring record. On Tuesday, Salah became the first player to score at least 20 goals in five consecutive seasons since Liverpool's leading goal-scorer Ian Rush accomplished the same feat in six campaigns from 1981 to 1987.Salah achieved the landmark with his thrilling strike in the 36th minute during Liverpool's 2-1 triumph against AC Milan at San Siro as the Reds maintained their perfect unvanquished record in Group B of the Champions League.Former England talisman Owen was particularly impressed with Salah's display and advised Liverpool management to award the 29-year-old wizard a "big contract" before declaring him an "unbelievable goalscorer"."He was an average finisher earlier in his career and now he is just unbelievable," Owen said after watching Salah's sensational goal against Milan. Ferdinand was equally effusive in his praise of the Egyptian as he described how Salah has transformed into a world-class player. "You now just expect [Salah] to score at every opportunity. Any glimpse of a goal, you expect him to hit the target and score. Most of the time it is just supreme confidence that he's got that just runs through his veins," Ferdinand explained.Joining Ferdinand and Owen in heaping accolades on Salah was Crouch, who highlighted that the Liverpool star's "relentless" attitude was the main reason for his current success on the field. "He is relentless. It is easy for Liverpool to take their foot off the gas but they've not done that and that finish is so good. He is the best player in the Premier League at the moment so, whatever the next person is on, give him more than that," Crouch concluded. Salah's brilliant show not only guaranteed Liverpool an impressive win over the Italian side, but also secured their place at the top of Group B with 18 points. Furthermore, Klopp's men are now through to the last 16 in Europe's premier club tournament.
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080670343_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b75e4f9e6220a5b6a5de3a414ab54698.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
champions league, football, football, sport, liverpool, ac milan, sputnik, sport, sport, goal, football club, football team, footballer, football legend, champions league, michael owen, football star, mohamed salah, goal-scoring, uefa champions league

Football Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record

11:29 GMT 08.12.2021
© RUI VIEIRALiverpool's Mohamed Salah in action
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© RUI VIEIRA
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Mohamed Salah's impressive show in Liverpool's present season has led him to be compared both with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. However, a section of fans and former footballers, including Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, believe the Egyptian is the best player in the world right now.
Football greats Michael Owen, Rio Ferdinand and former England international Peter Crouch have all praised Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian equaled a long-standing goal-scoring record.
On Tuesday, Salah became the first player to score at least 20 goals in five consecutive seasons since Liverpool's leading goal-scorer Ian Rush accomplished the same feat in six campaigns from 1981 to 1987.
Salah achieved the landmark with his thrilling strike in the 36th minute during Liverpool's 2-1 triumph against AC Milan at San Siro as the Reds maintained their perfect unvanquished record in Group B of the Champions League.
Former England talisman Owen was particularly impressed with Salah's display and advised Liverpool management to award the 29-year-old wizard a "big contract" before declaring him an "unbelievable goalscorer".
"He was an average finisher earlier in his career and now he is just unbelievable," Owen said after watching Salah's sensational goal against Milan.
Ferdinand was equally effusive in his praise of the Egyptian as he described how Salah has transformed into a world-class player.
"You now just expect [Salah] to score at every opportunity. Any glimpse of a goal, you expect him to hit the target and score. Most of the time it is just supreme confidence that he's got that just runs through his veins," Ferdinand explained.
Joining Ferdinand and Owen in heaping accolades on Salah was Crouch, who highlighted that the Liverpool star's "relentless" attitude was the main reason for his current success on the field.
"He is relentless. It is easy for Liverpool to take their foot off the gas but they've not done that and that finish is so good. He is the best player in the Premier League at the moment so, whatever the next person is on, give him more than that," Crouch concluded.
Salah's brilliant show not only guaranteed Liverpool an impressive win over the Italian side, but also secured their place at the top of Group B with 18 points.

Furthermore, Klopp's men are now through to the last 16 in Europe's premier club tournament.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:29 GMTFootball Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
11:24 GMTSocial Media Uproar After Women 'Stripped & Assaulted' in Pakistani Market – Video
11:15 GMTUK to Turn Off 2G, 3G Mobile Phone Networks by 2033
11:11 GMTIndian Netizens 'Jealous' as UAE Announces 4.5-Day Work Week
11:00 GMTTiming of Next Putin-Biden Contact Not Yet Determined, Kremlin Says
10:56 GMTBelarus Brings Charges Against Russian Citizen Arrested During Ryanair Flight Stopover
10:56 GMTIndia 'Could Be Attacked From All Fronts', China Poses a 'Significant Challenge', IAF Chief Warns
10:54 GMTBlack Sea Fireball: Meteor's Flashy Descent Caught on Video in Russia
10:50 GMTMan Arrested After Setting Christmas Tree on Fire Near Fox News Headquarters in NYC - Video, Photo
10:36 GMTUS Claims It’s Thwarted Multiple Iranian Attempts to Smuggle Weapons, Oil to Yemen, Venezuela
10:35 GMTPrince Andrew Reportedly Cancels Legal Team's Xmas in Frantic Effort to Get Sex Abuse Case Ditched
10:10 GMTRussia Declined Dutch Request for Kursk Brigade Head Interrogation in MH17 Case, Judge Says
10:05 GMTMajority of Germans Believe Scholz's Stay as Chancellor No Longer Than 4 Years, Poll Shows
09:44 GMTMacron Slams EU Meddling in 'Politically Correct Language Nonsense' Amid 'Cancel Christmas' Scandal
09:43 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament Session, Join Protest Staged by Suspended Lawmakers
09:20 GMTOlaf Scholz Takes Over From Angela Merkel as Germany's New Chancellor
09:17 GMTPolish Police Say Detected Body of Undocumented Migrant From Nigeria Near Belarus Border
08:04 GMTIndian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board - Photo, Video
07:58 GMTMbappe Switches Allegiances From Ronaldo as Frenchman Declares Messi 'the World's Best Player'
07:46 GMTOmicron Showed '41-Fold' Evasion of Pfizer Jab But Boosters Should 'Fend Off' Attack, Claims Study