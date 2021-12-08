https://sputniknews.com/20211208/football-greats-hail-mohamed-salah-as-liverpool-striker-hits-34-year-goal-scoring-record-1091343727.html
Football Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
Football Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
Mohamed Salah's impressive show in Liverpool's present season has led him to be compared both with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Portuguese... 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T11:29+0000
2021-12-08T11:29+0000
2021-12-08T11:29+0000
champions league
football
football
sport
liverpool
ac milan
sputnik
sport
sport
goal
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080670343_0:14:3075:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_757b868597adec4592fb5b333d705255.jpg
Football greats Michael Owen, Rio Ferdinand and former England international Peter Crouch have all praised Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian equaled a long-standing goal-scoring record. On Tuesday, Salah became the first player to score at least 20 goals in five consecutive seasons since Liverpool's leading goal-scorer Ian Rush accomplished the same feat in six campaigns from 1981 to 1987.Salah achieved the landmark with his thrilling strike in the 36th minute during Liverpool's 2-1 triumph against AC Milan at San Siro as the Reds maintained their perfect unvanquished record in Group B of the Champions League.Former England talisman Owen was particularly impressed with Salah's display and advised Liverpool management to award the 29-year-old wizard a "big contract" before declaring him an "unbelievable goalscorer"."He was an average finisher earlier in his career and now he is just unbelievable," Owen said after watching Salah's sensational goal against Milan. Ferdinand was equally effusive in his praise of the Egyptian as he described how Salah has transformed into a world-class player. "You now just expect [Salah] to score at every opportunity. Any glimpse of a goal, you expect him to hit the target and score. Most of the time it is just supreme confidence that he's got that just runs through his veins," Ferdinand explained.Joining Ferdinand and Owen in heaping accolades on Salah was Crouch, who highlighted that the Liverpool star's "relentless" attitude was the main reason for his current success on the field. "He is relentless. It is easy for Liverpool to take their foot off the gas but they've not done that and that finish is so good. He is the best player in the Premier League at the moment so, whatever the next person is on, give him more than that," Crouch concluded. Salah's brilliant show not only guaranteed Liverpool an impressive win over the Italian side, but also secured their place at the top of Group B with 18 points. Furthermore, Klopp's men are now through to the last 16 in Europe's premier club tournament.
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/05/1080670343_154:0:2885:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b75e4f9e6220a5b6a5de3a414ab54698.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
champions league, football, football, sport, liverpool, ac milan, sputnik, sport, sport, goal, football club, football team, footballer, football legend, champions league, michael owen, football star, mohamed salah, goal-scoring, uefa champions league
Football Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
Mohamed Salah's impressive show in Liverpool's present season has led him to be compared both with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi and Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo. However, a section of fans and former footballers, including Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, believe the Egyptian is the best player in the world right now.
Football greats Michael Owen, Rio Ferdinand and former England international Peter Crouch have all praised Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah
after the Egyptian equaled a long-standing goal-scoring record.
On Tuesday, Salah became the first player to score at least 20 goals in five consecutive seasons since Liverpool
's leading goal-scorer Ian Rush accomplished the same feat in six campaigns from 1981 to 1987.
Salah achieved the landmark with his thrilling strike in the 36th minute during Liverpool's 2-1 triumph against AC Milan
at San Siro as the Reds maintained their perfect unvanquished record in Group B of the Champions League.
Former England talisman Owen was particularly impressed with Salah's display and advised Liverpool management to award the 29-year-old wizard a "big contract" before declaring him an "unbelievable goalscorer".
"He was an average finisher earlier in his career and now he is just unbelievable," Owen said after watching Salah's sensational goal against Milan.
Ferdinand was equally effusive in his praise of the Egyptian as he described how Salah has transformed into a world-class player.
"You now just expect [Salah] to score at every opportunity. Any glimpse of a goal, you expect him to hit the target and score. Most of the time it is just supreme confidence that he's got that just runs through his veins," Ferdinand explained.
Joining Ferdinand and Owen in heaping accolades on Salah was Crouch, who highlighted that the Liverpool star's "relentless" attitude was the main reason for his current success on the field.
"He is relentless. It is easy for Liverpool to take their foot off the gas but they've not done that and that finish is so good. He is the best player in the Premier League at the moment so, whatever the next person is on, give him more than that," Crouch concluded.
Salah's brilliant show not only guaranteed Liverpool an impressive win over the Italian side, but also secured their place at the top of Group B with 18 points.
Furthermore, Klopp's men are now through to the last 16 in Europe's premier club tournament.