Elon Musk Brands CEO 'Made Up Title,' Explains Why He Became Tesla's 'Technoking'
Elon Musk Brands CEO 'Made Up Title,' Explains Why He Became Tesla's 'Technoking'
The founder of Tesla and SpaceX argued that only three titles "mean anything for corporations": president, secretary, and treasurer.
2021-12-08T17:16+0000
2021-12-08T17:16+0000
elon musk
viral
titles
tesla
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/07/1082280684_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_de2a1c2ca0668e353bc872c91163e119.jpg
During his virtual appearance at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, famous billionaire and tech mogul Elon Musk shared some details about one of his peculiar job titles at Tesla.Noting how he “legally” holds the title of "Technoking" at Tesla, Musk explained why he actually does: "I just did that as kind of, like, a joke, just to show that these titles don't mean a lot."The Tesla founder argued that only three titles – president, secretary, and treasurer – “mean anything for corporations,” adding that these titles technically can be held by the same person, and that “all these other titles are basically made up.”Back in October 2018, Musk also tweeted that the “legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer &amp; secretary,” though he made no remarks about any made up titles back then.
Elon Musk Brands CEO 'Made Up Title,' Explains Why He Became Tesla's 'Technoking'

17:16 GMT 08.12.2021
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
Andrei Dergalin
The founder of Tesla and SpaceX argued that only three titles “mean anything for corporations”: president, secretary, and treasurer.
During his virtual appearance at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit, famous billionaire and tech mogul Elon Musk shared some details about one of his peculiar job titles at Tesla.
Noting how he “legally” holds the title of "Technoking" at Tesla, Musk explained why he actually does: "I just did that as kind of, like, a joke, just to show that these titles don't mean a lot."
The Tesla founder argued that only three titles – president, secretary, and treasurer – “mean anything for corporations,” adding that these titles technically can be held by the same person, and that “all these other titles are basically made up.”
“And all these other titles are just basically made up,” he added. “So CEO is a made up title, CFO is a made up title, general counsel is a made up title. They don’t mean anything.”
Back in October 2018, Musk also tweeted that the “legally required officers of a corporation are president, treasurer & secretary,” though he made no remarks about any made up titles back then.
