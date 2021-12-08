Famous Brazilian football star Pele was hospitalized in order to undergo treatment for a colon tumor.Having announced this development on Wednesday, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein also revealed that the legendary footballer is in stable condition and is expected to be released in a few days.
Brazil Football Legend Pele Hospitalised for Colon Tumour Treatment
O Hospital Albert Einstein, em São Paulo, confirma que Pelé está internado na unidade para dar sequência ao tratamento de um tumor no cólon. O câncer foi identificado em setembro deste ano, quando o ex-jogador passou 30 dias internado. pic.twitter.com/GAY3GNcDZ5