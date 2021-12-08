Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: NATO's Policy Towards Russia Confrontational, Putin Says
Brazil Football Legend Pele Hospitalised for Colon Tumour Treatment
Famous Brazilian football star Pele was hospitalized in order to undergo treatment for a colon tumor.Having announced this development on Wednesday, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein also revealed that the legendary footballer is in stable condition and is expected to be released in a few days.
news, pele

14:04 GMT 08.12.2021 (Updated: 14:11 GMT 08.12.2021)
Being updated
