Brazil Football Legend Pele Hospitalised for Colon Tumour Treatment

Brazil Football Legend Pele Hospitalised for Colon Tumour Treatment

08.12.2021

2021-12-08T14:04+0000

2021-12-08T14:04+0000

2021-12-08T14:11+0000

pele

Famous Brazilian football star Pele was hospitalized in order to undergo treatment for a colon tumor.Having announced this development on Wednesday, Sao Paulo's Hospital Albert Einstein also revealed that the legendary footballer is in stable condition and is expected to be released in a few days.

2021

