Black Sea Fireball: Meteor's Flashy Descent Caught on Video in Russia
Black Sea Fireball: Meteor's Flashy Descent Caught on Video in Russia
The blazing flying object was seen streaking across the sky over the Black Sea, before apparently burning up in the atmosphere.
2021-12-08T10:54+0000
2021-12-08T10:54+0000
russia
sochi
meteor
video
viral
A blazing meteor was spotted by locals in the sky over the Russian resort city of Sochi, located on the Black Sea coast.According to local media reports, the meteor’s descent was filmed by residents of the city's Lazarevskoye microdistrict on 7 December.The blazing flying object was seen streaking across the sky over the Black Sea, before apparently burning up in the atmosphere, with several videos that supposedly show that event emerging on social media.As scientists at Russia’s Southern Federal University explained to local media, meteors usually meet their end in the atmosphere unnoticed by people below, and that this recent phenomenon was caught on camera due to the sky in that particular area being clear.
russia, sochi, meteor, video, viral

Black Sea Fireball: Meteor's Flashy Descent Caught on Video in Russia

10:54 GMT 08.12.2021
CC0 / / Meteor
Meteor - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The meteor was seen streaking across the sky, before apparently burning up in the atmosphere.
A blazing meteor was spotted by locals in the sky over the Russian resort city of Sochi, located on the Black Sea coast.
According to local media reports, the meteor’s descent was filmed by residents of the city's Lazarevskoye microdistrict on 7 December.
The blazing flying object was seen streaking across the sky over the Black Sea, before apparently burning up in the atmosphere, with several videos that supposedly show that event emerging on social media.
As scientists at Russia’s Southern Federal University explained to local media, meteors usually meet their end in the atmosphere unnoticed by people below, and that this recent phenomenon was caught on camera due to the sky in that particular area being clear.
