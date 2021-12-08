https://sputniknews.com/20211208/black-sea-fireball-meteors-flashy-descent-caught-on-video-in-russia-1091347142.html

Black Sea Fireball: Meteor's Flashy Descent Caught on Video in Russia

Black Sea Fireball: Meteor's Flashy Descent Caught on Video in Russia

The blazing flying object was seen streaking across the sky over the Black Sea, before apparently burning up in the atmosphere.

2021-12-08T10:54+0000

2021-12-08T10:54+0000

2021-12-08T10:54+0000

russia

sochi

meteor

video

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107538/99/1075389961_0:36:1920:1116_1920x0_80_0_0_d34a989460f0ce910659632c1ee33f6f.jpg

A blazing meteor was spotted by locals in the sky over the Russian resort city of Sochi, located on the Black Sea coast.According to local media reports, the meteor’s descent was filmed by residents of the city's Lazarevskoye microdistrict on 7 December.The blazing flying object was seen streaking across the sky over the Black Sea, before apparently burning up in the atmosphere, with several videos that supposedly show that event emerging on social media.As scientists at Russia’s Southern Federal University explained to local media, meteors usually meet their end in the atmosphere unnoticed by people below, and that this recent phenomenon was caught on camera due to the sky in that particular area being clear.

russia

sochi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

russia, sochi, meteor, video, viral