Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/biden-putin-summit-is-omicron-a-winner-in-covid-fight-facebook-lawsuit-1091335225.html
Biden-Putin Summit; Is Omicron a Winner in Covid Fight?; Facebook Lawsuit
Biden-Putin Summit; Is Omicron a Winner in Covid Fight?; Facebook Lawsuit
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today in a virtual summit as NATO edges closer to the Russian border. 08.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-08T09:14+0000
2021-12-08T09:14+0000
beijing
joe biden
summit
olympics
putin
facebook
nato
rohingya
the critical hour
juan guaido
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091335018_33:0:1277:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1c033a575a22db12ae340f35b97643b6.png
Biden-Putin Summit; Is Omicron a Winner in Covid Fight?; Facebook Lawsuit
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today in a virtual summit as NATO edges closer to the Russian border.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Putin-Biden summit. US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Tuesday in a virtual summit as NATO advances closer to the Russian border. The world watches with bated breath as the two nuclear powers teeter on the edge of a collision that was created by the US overthrow of the government of Ukraine.Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the EU's "Cuban Missile Crisis" on the Russian border. The hope for a peaceful solution to the United States' advances on the Russian border is weak, but still alive as Europe faces an existential crisis of its own making.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the omicron variant. As the latest coronavirus variant continues its inevitable takeover of the landscape, there is a rare discussion as to whether the milder version of the virus could potentially bring an end to the pandemic via a process known as the "law of diminishing virulence."George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Also, we discuss Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose recent actions have been used as a blunt weapon to attack the Chinese government.K.J. Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the latest lawsuit against Facebook. A 150 billion dollar lawsuit against Facebook has been filed by Rohingya refugees arguing that the social media giant did not use enough censorship to stop hate speech against their group. Some civil libertarian observers are suspicious that the lawsuit may be another move to facilitate increased censorship on social media.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel and Iran. Israel has launched another series of attacks on the nation of Syria. Also, Israel is making a number of odd demands of the US related to negotiations over the JCPOA.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. The US is moving to destabilize the African nation, and many suspect that the move is another proxy attack on China. The US seems to be moving to destabilize and overthrow a number of African governments in an overt attempt to decrease Chinese influence on the resource-rich continent.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss President Biden's summit of democracy. President Biden has invited the US-sponsored Venezuelan actor Juan Guaido to his worldwide summit of democracies in a move that is increasingly revealing this gathering as a theater of the absurd.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
beijing
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/08/1091335018_188:0:1121:700_1920x0_80_0_0_9043a9260c1dfdd8b4a4e6658bd36f91.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
beijing, joe biden, summit, olympics, putin, facebook, nato, rohingya, the critical hour, juan guaido, аудио, radio

Biden-Putin Summit; Is Omicron a Winner in Covid Fight?; Facebook Lawsuit

09:14 GMT 08.12.2021
Biden-Putin Summit; Is Omicron a Winner in Covid Fight?; Facebook Lawsuit
Subscribe
Dr. Wilmer J. Leon, III - Sputnik International
Wilmer Leon
All materials
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
All materials
US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today in a virtual summit as NATO edges closer to the Russian border.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Putin-Biden summit. US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Tuesday in a virtual summit as NATO advances closer to the Russian border. The world watches with bated breath as the two nuclear powers teeter on the edge of a collision that was created by the US overthrow of the government of Ukraine.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the EU's "Cuban Missile Crisis" on the Russian border. The hope for a peaceful solution to the United States' advances on the Russian border is weak, but still alive as Europe faces an existential crisis of its own making.
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the omicron variant. As the latest coronavirus variant continues its inevitable takeover of the landscape, there is a rare discussion as to whether the milder version of the virus could potentially bring an end to the pandemic via a process known as the "law of diminishing virulence."
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. The US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in China. Also, we discuss Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose recent actions have been used as a blunt weapon to attack the Chinese government.
K.J. Noh, activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the latest lawsuit against Facebook. A 150 billion dollar lawsuit against Facebook has been filed by Rohingya refugees arguing that the social media giant did not use enough censorship to stop hate speech against their group. Some civil libertarian observers are suspicious that the lawsuit may be another move to facilitate increased censorship on social media.
Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel and Iran. Israel has launched another series of attacks on the nation of Syria. Also, Israel is making a number of odd demands of the US related to negotiations over the JCPOA.
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. The US is moving to destabilize the African nation, and many suspect that the move is another proxy attack on China. The US seems to be moving to destabilize and overthrow a number of African governments in an overt attempt to decrease Chinese influence on the resource-rich continent.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss President Biden's summit of democracy. President Biden has invited the US-sponsored Venezuelan actor Juan Guaido to his worldwide summit of democracies in a move that is increasingly revealing this gathering as a theater of the absurd.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:44 GMTMacron Slams EU Meddling in 'Politically Correct Language Nonsense' Amid 'Cancel Christmas' Scandal
09:43 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Boycott Parliament Session, Join Protest Staged by Suspended Lawmakers
09:20 GMTScholz Elected as New German Chancellor
09:17 GMTPolish Police Say Detected Body of Undocumented Migrant From Nigeria Near Belarus Border
08:04 GMTIndian Army Helicopter Crashes With Chief of Defence Staff On Board - Photo, Video
07:58 GMTMbappe Switches Allegiances From Ronaldo as Frenchman Declares Messi 'the World's Best Player'
07:46 GMTOmicron Showed '41-Fold' Evasion of Pfizer Jab But Boosters Should 'Fend Off' Attack, Claims Study
07:07 GMTSoyuz MS-20 Launches With Two Japanese Tourists to ISS From Baikonur
07:06 GMTEx-Pentagon Adviser: Putin-Biden Talks Unlikely to Ease Tensions Amid US Inability to Compromise
06:56 GMTIndian Oil Top Executive Not Ruling Out Decrease in Oil Demand Due to Spread of Omicron
06:51 GMTBattle Against Omicron Strain 'Probably Already Lost', Danish Professor Says
06:46 GMT'Untimely and Useless'? Israeli Tweeps Question Need for Fourth Covid Jab Amid Omicron Spread
06:21 GMTWest's Sanctions on Minsk Aim at Provoking New Wave of Anti-Government Protests, Moscow Says
06:08 GMTFirst Microscope Image of Omicron Variant Released
06:07 GMTArgentine President Feeling Good After Third Dose of Sputnik Vaccine, Russian Ambassador Says
06:00 GMTRussian Scientists to Improve Efficiency in Producing Essential Building Materials
05:59 GMTChina Blasts Morrison for 'Political Posturing' as Australia Joins US in Boycotting Beijing Olympics
05:53 GMTReaders Name Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Time Magazine's Person of the Year
05:51 GMT'We'll Be a Bomb Target': Danish NATO Radar Flusters Faroe Islands
05:48 GMT'Cheese, Wine, No Social Distancing': BoJo Staff Joked About Lockdown Christmas Bash in Leaked Video