Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: NATO's Policy Towards Russia Confrontational, Putin Says
https://sputniknews.com/20211208/aoc-slams-boebert-family-christmas-pic-showing-all-four-kids-brandishing-rifles-1091353936.html
AOC Slams Boebert Family Christmas Pic Showing All Four Kids Brandishing Rifles
AOC Slams Boebert Family Christmas Pic Showing All Four Kids Brandishing Rifles
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has censured Republican Lauren Boebert for posting a family Christmas picture showing her four children armed with rifles.
2021-12-08T13:46+0000
2021-12-08T13:46+0000
us
alexandria ocasio-cortez
lauren boebert
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083350467_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6ef665865fee7cfd1e6f489aaaf21f.jpg
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has slammed Republican Lauren Boebert for posting a family Christmas picture showing her four children armed with rifles.The Democratic representative went on Twitter to query where Christ had ever said "use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for political gain"?Ocasio-Cortez also aimed her barrage of criticism at the Republicans who had purportedly fueled “cultural hysteria” over a perceived "erasing” of Christmas and it's meaning". According to the politician, posting images such as the one by Boebert showed that “They're doing that fine all on their own.”Boebert's Christmas photo had been in response to a tweet by fellow GOP member Thomas Massie.The United States Representative for Kentucky's 4th congressional district had shared a similar photo of him and his family holding rifles in front of a Christmas tree, with the caption: “Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”However, Boebert's post came a few days after four high school students lost their lives in a school shooting in Michigan and triggered a torrent of criticism, with political commentators and activistsbranding it “sickening”.Fifteen year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School killing his fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher.Political commentator Piers Morgan, went on Twitter to lash out at this “family parading of semi-automatic weapons.”The host of US political commentary show The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur, deplored what he described as “obvious child endangerment.”Actor Bruno Amato tweeted his condemnation of the move as well.The UK's Archbishop of Canterbury said he was “sickened” by the gun-toting images when the “message of the angels at Christmas is peace on earth”.Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School on 30 November after a guidance counseling meeting with his parents at the school.Four students died in the shooting, with seven more sustaining injuries.Crumbley is presently facing 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.If convicted, the 15-year-old faces up to life imprisonment.
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/police-parents-of-suspected-michigan-school-shooter-had-help-hiding-in-detroit-warehouse-1091250447.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083350467_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f6fe17910adb1b883fa230a8dfd46a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, alexandria ocasio-cortez, lauren boebert

AOC Slams Boebert Family Christmas Pic Showing All Four Kids Brandishing Rifles

13:46 GMT 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and other GOP House members speaks at a news conference to introduce a resolution to censure President Joe Biden, claiming he is not enforcing border security and immigration laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and other GOP House members speaks at a news conference to introduce a resolution to censure President Joe Biden, claiming he is not enforcing border security and immigration laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.12.2021
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Days after four high school students were killed in a school shooting in Michigan, Republican Lauren Boebert posted an image of herself and her four children, all of whom were carrying semi-automatic rifles, in front of a Christmas tree.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has slammed Republican Lauren Boebert for posting a family Christmas picture showing her four children armed with rifles.
The Democratic representative went on Twitter to query where Christ had ever said "use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for political gain"?
Ocasio-Cortez also aimed her barrage of criticism at the Republicans who had purportedly fueled “cultural hysteria” over a perceived "erasing” of Christmas and it's meaning". According to the politician, posting images such as the one by Boebert showed that “They're doing that fine all on their own.”
Boebert's Christmas photo had been in response to a tweet by fellow GOP member Thomas Massie.
The United States Representative for Kentucky's 4th congressional district had shared a similar photo of him and his family holding rifles in front of a Christmas tree, with the caption: “Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”
However, Boebert's post came a few days after four high school students lost their lives in a school shooting in Michigan and triggered a torrent of criticism, with political commentators and activistsbranding it “sickening”.
Ethan Robert Crumbley, 15, charged with first-degree murder in a high school shooting, poses in a jail booking photograph taken at the Oakland County Jail in Pontiac, Michigan, U.S. December 1, 2021, in a combination photograph with his parents Jennifer Lynn Crumbley and James Robert Crumbley who were taken into custody December 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
Police: Parents of Suspected Michigan School Shooter Had Help Hiding in Detroit Warehouse
4 December, 21:18 GMT
Fifteen year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School killing his fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher.
Political commentator Piers Morgan, went on Twitter to lash out at this “family parading of semi-automatic weapons.”
The host of US political commentary show The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur, deplored what he described as “obvious child endangerment.”
Actor Bruno Amato tweeted his condemnation of the move as well.
The UK's Archbishop of Canterbury said he was “sickened” by the gun-toting images when the “message of the angels at Christmas is peace on earth”.
Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School on 30 November after a guidance counseling meeting with his parents at the school.
Four students died in the shooting, with seven more sustaining injuries.
Crumbley is presently facing 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.
If convicted, the 15-year-old faces up to life imprisonment.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:07 GMTPutin: NATO's Policy Towards Russia Confrontational
14:04 GMTBrazil Football Legend Pele Hospitalised for Colon Tumour Treatment
14:00 GMTJapanese Space Tourists Arrive at ISS
13:51 GMTElon Musk Reveals 'One of the Biggest Risks to Civilisation'
13:49 GMTPutin: Russia Supports Viable Settlement of Cyprus Dispute Within Framework of International Law
13:46 GMTAOC Slams Boebert Family Christmas Pic Showing All Four Kids Brandishing Rifles
13:39 GMTUK Joins US in Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
13:22 GMTUK Tory Hosted ‘Reckless’ Xmas Bash as Downing Street COVID-Breaching Party Scandal Gathers Steam
13:20 GMTUS Will Unveil Investments to Back Independent Media Across World at Summit for Democracy
13:19 GMTElon Musk Teases Looming Human Trial Of Neuralink's Brain Chip Pending FDA Approval
12:49 GMTChina Warns Canada of Investment Exodus if It Believes Huawei Risks 'Invented' by US
12:48 GMTLondon Airbnb Owner Told Swedish Renter 'I Hope You Didn't Do It' After Christmas Eve Murder
12:43 GMTRussian Fighters Scrambled to Escort French Rafale, Mirage Jets Over Black Sea
12:07 GMTBoris Johnson 'Sickened' by Leaked Video of No 10 Staff Joking About Lockdown Christmas Party
12:04 GMTRussia's Navalny Files 5th Lawsuit Against Prison in Pokrov
11:58 GMTBaltics to Completely Disconnect From Russian Power Grid by 2025, Lithuanian Energy Minister Says
11:46 GMTSaudi Man Wrongly Detained in France in Connection With Khashoggi Murder Released
11:29 GMTFootball Greats Hail Mohamed Salah as Liverpool Striker Hits 34-Year Goal-Scoring Record
11:24 GMTSocial Media Uproar After Women 'Stripped & Assaulted' in Pakistani Market – Video
11:15 GMTUK to Turn Off 2G, 3G Mobile Phone Networks by 2033