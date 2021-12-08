https://sputniknews.com/20211208/aoc-slams-boebert-family-christmas-pic-showing-all-four-kids-brandishing-rifles-1091353936.html

AOC Slams Boebert Family Christmas Pic Showing All Four Kids Brandishing Rifles

AOC Slams Boebert Family Christmas Pic Showing All Four Kids Brandishing Rifles

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has censured Republican Lauren Boebert for posting a family Christmas picture showing her four children armed with rifles.

2021-12-08T13:46+0000

2021-12-08T13:46+0000

2021-12-08T13:46+0000

us

alexandria ocasio-cortez

lauren boebert

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083350467_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2a6ef665865fee7cfd1e6f489aaaf21f.jpg

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has slammed Republican Lauren Boebert for posting a family Christmas picture showing her four children armed with rifles.The Democratic representative went on Twitter to query where Christ had ever said "use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for political gain"?Ocasio-Cortez also aimed her barrage of criticism at the Republicans who had purportedly fueled “cultural hysteria” over a perceived "erasing” of Christmas and it's meaning". According to the politician, posting images such as the one by Boebert showed that “They're doing that fine all on their own.”Boebert's Christmas photo had been in response to a tweet by fellow GOP member Thomas Massie.The United States Representative for Kentucky's 4th congressional district had shared a similar photo of him and his family holding rifles in front of a Christmas tree, with the caption: “Merry Christmas! Ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”However, Boebert's post came a few days after four high school students lost their lives in a school shooting in Michigan and triggered a torrent of criticism, with political commentators and activistsbranding it “sickening”.Fifteen year-old Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School killing his fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher.Political commentator Piers Morgan, went on Twitter to lash out at this “family parading of semi-automatic weapons.”The host of US political commentary show The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur, deplored what he described as “obvious child endangerment.”Actor Bruno Amato tweeted his condemnation of the move as well.The UK's Archbishop of Canterbury said he was “sickened” by the gun-toting images when the “message of the angels at Christmas is peace on earth”.Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School on 30 November after a guidance counseling meeting with his parents at the school.Four students died in the shooting, with seven more sustaining injuries.Crumbley is presently facing 24 charges: one count of terrorism causing death; four counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and 12 counts of firearm possession in the commission of a felony.If convicted, the 15-year-old faces up to life imprisonment.

https://sputniknews.com/20211204/police-parents-of-suspected-michigan-school-shooter-had-help-hiding-in-detroit-warehouse-1091250447.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

us, alexandria ocasio-cortez, lauren boebert