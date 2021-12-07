https://sputniknews.com/20211207/yemens-houthi-rebels-announce-massive-attack-on-saudi-military-oil-facilities-1091318506.html

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities

Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities

The Houthi movement's spokesman says they carried out massive missile and drone attacks on Saudi military and oil facilities.

2021-12-07T11:54+0000

2021-12-07T11:54+0000

2021-12-07T11:57+0000

yemen

saudi arabia

houthis

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107831/88/1078318804_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e5f4a08e6d41b60a4391833ddafc275f.jpg

"In response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression against our people and the continuation of the siege, the Armed Forces carried out on the 7th of December a qualitative military operation targeting a number of enemy military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir," Sare'e told the Al Masirah broadcaster.According to the spokesman, a number of drones and missiles targeted the Ministry of Defence, King Khalid Airport, King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, as well as many other military sites.Yemen has been gripped by the conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for nearly seven years. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. Since February 2020, Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against the Yemeni army in Marib to gain control over the province, which is also a political, military, and economic centre.

yemen

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

yemen, saudi arabia, houthis, news