Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities
Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities
The Houthi movement's spokesman says they carried out massive missile and drone attacks on Saudi military and oil facilities.
"In response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression against our people and the continuation of the siege, the Armed Forces carried out on the 7th of December a qualitative military operation targeting a number of enemy military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir," Sare'e told the Al Masirah broadcaster.According to the spokesman, a number of drones and missiles targeted the Ministry of Defence, King Khalid Airport, King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, as well as many other military sites.Yemen has been gripped by the conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for nearly seven years. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. Since February 2020, Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against the Yemeni army in Marib to gain control over the province, which is also a political, military, and economic centre.
Yemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities

11:54 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 11:57 GMT 07.12.2021)
A Houthi rebel fighter fires in the air during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen
A Houthi rebel fighter fires in the air during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed
DOHA (Sputnik) - The Houthi movement rebels governing northern Yemen have launched a massive missile and drone attack on military and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sare'e said on Tuesday.
"In response to the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression against our people and the continuation of the siege, the Armed Forces carried out on the 7th of December a qualitative military operation targeting a number of enemy military targets in Riyadh, Jeddah, Taif, Jizan, Najran and Asir," Sare'e told the Al Masirah broadcaster.
According to the spokesman, a number of drones and missiles targeted the Ministry of Defence, King Khalid Airport, King Fahd Air Base in Taif and Aramco in Jeddah, as well as many other military sites.
Yemen has been gripped by the conflict between government forces led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi Ansar Allah movement for nearly seven years. The situation in the country was further complicated after Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the side of Yemen's government in 2015, launching air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. Since February 2020, Houthis have been carrying out a large-scale operation against the Yemeni army in Marib to gain control over the province, which is also a political, military, and economic centre.
