Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/wsj-report-on-chinas-military-base-on-africas-atlantic-coast-not-true---chinese-military-expert-1091317427.html
WSJ Report on China’s Military Base on Africa’s Atlantic Coast ‘Not True' - Chinese Military Expert
WSJ Report on China’s Military Base on Africa’s Atlantic Coast ‘Not True' - Chinese Military Expert
Chinese military expert says US media report about Beijing's plans to build a miliary base on Africa's Atlantic coast is false.
2021-12-07T11:32+0000
2021-12-07T11:32+0000
news
china
military base
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315751_0:117:1200:792_1920x0_80_0_0_30f59518e1c97d7add8922ef57123f97.jpg
The Wall Street Journal report, which was released on Sunday, claimed that US officials declined to describe in detail the "secret intelligence findings" but said "the reports raise the prospect that Chinese warships would be able to rearm and refit opposite the East Coast of the US," which is a threat that is setting off alarm bells in the White House and Pentagon.It is not rare to see the US "disclose information" on China building an overseas military base and hype the "China threat." Previous reports, citing US intelligence, claimed that China was building or intended to build military bases in Sri Lanka, the border area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, Argentina, and Abu Dhabi. But the fact is China has only one overseas support base, which is in Djibouti and is also China's first overseas base. The base was built and put into operation in August, and on 26 November 2015, China's Ministry of National Defence announced its negotiations with Djibouti on building a support facility. This means that if China is going to build its second overseas base, it will release information openly and in advance, analysts said. An anonymous military expert told the Global Times that the Wall Street Journal article is not true. The US has frequently hyped information about China building overseas military bases to bloat the "China threat" theory, said the expert, noting that the US is encircling China on multiple fronts, be they politics, economy or military. Even if China plans to build an overseas support base, it would not be comparable with the US, which owns nearly 800 military bases in more than 80 countries. It is normal for China to build a support base somewhere out of humanitarian rescue reasons, said the expert. The Djibouti base has played a role in humanitarian rescue in places such as the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. China has dispatched naval escort fleets to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia since December 2008, completing more than 1,500 escorting tasks, media reported.
https://sputniknews.com/20190620/us-china-djibouti-accusations-1075974950.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315751_66:0:1133:800_1920x0_80_0_0_e2c49f98445d737fbd869ad070df40e8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, china, military base

WSJ Report on China’s Military Base on Africa’s Atlantic Coast ‘Not True' - Chinese Military Expert

11:32 GMT 07.12.2021
CC0 / / Atlantic coast
Atlantic coast - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
The report on China's plan to establish its first permanent military base in the Atlantic Ocean is not true and is the latest move of the US to hype the China threat, Chinese military experts said.
The Wall Street Journal report, which was released on Sunday, claimed that US officials declined to describe in detail the "secret intelligence findings" but said "the reports raise the prospect that Chinese warships would be able to rearm and refit opposite the East Coast of the US," which is a threat that is setting off alarm bells in the White House and Pentagon.

It is not rare to see the US "disclose information" on China building an overseas military base and hype the "China threat." Previous reports, citing US intelligence, claimed that China was building or intended to build military bases in Sri Lanka, the border area of Afghanistan and Tajikistan, Argentina, and Abu Dhabi.

But the fact is China has only one overseas support base, which is in Djibouti and is also China's first overseas base. The base was built and put into operation in August, and on 26 November 2015, China's Ministry of National Defence announced its negotiations with Djibouti on building a support facility. This means that if China is going to build its second overseas base, it will release information openly and in advance, analysts said.
This photo taken on August 1, 2017 shows Chinese People's Liberation Army personnel attending the opening ceremony of China's new military base in Djibouti - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2019
US Blames China for Harassing American Troops in Djibouti, Gets Called Out in Response
20 June 2019, 06:38 GMT
An anonymous military expert told the Global Times that the Wall Street Journal article is not true. The US has frequently hyped information about China building overseas military bases to bloat the "China threat" theory, said the expert, noting that the US is encircling China on multiple fronts, be they politics, economy or military.

Even if China plans to build an overseas support base, it would not be comparable with the US, which owns nearly 800 military bases in more than 80 countries. It is normal for China to build a support base somewhere out of humanitarian rescue reasons, said the expert.

The Djibouti base has played a role in humanitarian rescue in places such as the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

China has dispatched naval escort fleets to the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia since December 2008, completing more than 1,500 escorting tasks, media reported.
100010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:08 GMTModi Warns BJP Lawmakers Against Skipping Parliament Sessions Amid Tensions With Opposition
12:01 GMT'This Isn't a Harry Kane We've Grown to Love': Man U Great Rio Ferdinand Rips Into Spurs Talisman
11:59 GMTChris Cuomo Preparing to Sue CNN and Demand $18 Million Plus Damages, Media Says
11:57 GMTMunawar Faruqui Dropped From Comedy Festival After BJP Member's Complaint
11:54 GMTYemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities
11:52 GMTProtesters Demand Repeal of Armed Forces Act In India's Nagaland State
11:36 GMTNew Zealand Deploys Naval Ship as Malaita Province Leader Seeks Independence from Solomon Islands
11:36 GMTUK House of Commons Discusses the 'Nationality and Borders Bill'
11:32 GMTWSJ Report on China’s Military Base on Africa’s Atlantic Coast ‘Not True' - Chinese Military Expert
11:31 GMTMinneapolis Man Arrested After Trying to 'Intimidate' Judge in Kim Potter Trial
11:14 GMTTrump's Oxygen Levels Fell 'Dangerously Low' During His Bout With COVID-19, Meadows Claims in Book
11:13 GMTChina’s Type 055 Destroyer Holds Anti-Submarine Drills Amid US Threats
11:09 GMTSouth Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Despite US Boycott
11:04 GMTTrump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden
10:55 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Hold Talks Amid Growing Tensions
10:52 GMTKremlin: US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can Hardly Be Called Boycott
10:45 GMTScientists Apply 'Immortality Mushroom' to Synthesise Nanogold
10:14 GMT'Blink Twice': Kamala Harris Aide 'Absolutely Loves' His Job, But Netizens Don't Buy It
10:09 GMTNovak Djokovic Signs Up for ATP Cup Amid Row Over Tennis Star's Vaccination Status
10:00 GMT'I Would Like Messi to Be Sincere': Robert Lewandowski Blasts PSG Star's Ballon d'Or Remarks