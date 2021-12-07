Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/witness-says-ghislaine-maxwell-asked-her-to-recruit-girls-for-oral-sex-with-epstein---reports-1091303050.html
Witness Says Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Her to Recruit Girls For Oral Sex With Epstein - Reports
Witness Says Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Her to Recruit Girls For Oral Sex With Epstein - Reports
Witness Says Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Her to Recruit Others For Oral Sex With Epstein - Reports
2021-12-07T01:56+0000
2021-12-07T01:56+0000
An ex-British model told the court on Monday how she was recruited to engage in sexual relations with Jeffrey Epstein and asked to invite other girls, the New York Post reported.The 44-year-old witness, who is not considered a victim by the court because she was above the age of consent when she met Epstein, reportedly testified under the name “Kate.” She allegedly first spoke to Maxwell when she was 17 years old. They met in Paris, where Kate arrived with her older boyfriend in the 1990s.Maxwell reportedly convinced the girl to give the late pedophile a sexualized massage. According to the witness, the pair promised to help with her music career and said they knew many powerful people, including Prince Andrew and Donald Trump.Kate also recalled that Maxwell asked her whether she knew other “cute, young, pretty” girls to give Epstein oral sex.The massages took place several times in London and at Epstein’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and later Kate reportedly engaged in sex acts with the financier. She said that her relations with Epstein stopped after she turned 30 and became a mother.Maxwell's trial, which started on 30 November after 16 months of investigation, has gained immense attention mostly due to Epstein's extensive acquaintances with high profile figures in politics and business. Among the guests at his mansions were former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, tech mogul Bill Gates, and the son of the British Queen Prince Andrew.59-year old Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 on charges of sex trafficking minors. So far, she has pleaded not guilty.
https://sputniknews.com/20211205/prince-andrew-travelled-at-least-four-times-on-epsteins-private-airplane-media-claims-1091255819.html
01:56 GMT 07.12.2021
Last Monday, Ghislaine Maxwell, a former British socialite and close friend of late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, began her trial in Federal District Court in Manhattan. Maxwell is accused of arranging meetings with numerous girls for Epstein, including minors, who later were reportedly sexually abused.
An ex-British model told the court on Monday how she was recruited to engage in sexual relations with Jeffrey Epstein and asked to invite other girls, the New York Post reported.
The 44-year-old witness, who is not considered a victim by the court because she was above the age of consent when she met Epstein, reportedly testified under the name “Kate.” She allegedly first spoke to Maxwell when she was 17 years old. They met in Paris, where Kate arrived with her older boyfriend in the 1990s.
Maxwell reportedly convinced the girl to give the late pedophile a sexualized massage. According to the witness, the pair promised to help with her music career and said they knew many powerful people, including Prince Andrew and Donald Trump.
Kate also recalled that Maxwell asked her whether she knew other “cute, young, pretty” girls to give Epstein oral sex.
“She would ask me if I knew anybody to come and give Jeffrey a blowjob because it was a lot for her to do,” Kate said.
The massages took place several times in London and at Epstein’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and later Kate reportedly engaged in sex acts with the financier. She said that her relations with Epstein stopped after she turned 30 and became a mother.
Britain's Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, looks on during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, in Windsor, Britain, April 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.12.2021
Prince Andrew Travelled at Least Four Times on Epstein's Private Airplane, Media Claims
5 December, 07:40 GMT
Maxwell's trial, which started on 30 November after 16 months of investigation, has gained immense attention mostly due to Epstein's extensive acquaintances with high profile figures in politics and business. Among the guests at his mansions were former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, tech mogul Bill Gates, and the son of the British Queen Prince Andrew.
59-year old Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 on charges of sex trafficking minors. So far, she has pleaded not guilty.
