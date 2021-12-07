https://sputniknews.com/20211207/witness-says-ghislaine-maxwell-asked-her-to-recruit-girls-for-oral-sex-with-epstein---reports-1091303050.html

Witness Says Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Her to Recruit Girls For Oral Sex With Epstein - Reports

An ex-British model told the court on Monday how she was recruited to engage in sexual relations with Jeffrey Epstein and asked to invite other girls, the New York Post reported.The 44-year-old witness, who is not considered a victim by the court because she was above the age of consent when she met Epstein, reportedly testified under the name “Kate.” She allegedly first spoke to Maxwell when she was 17 years old. They met in Paris, where Kate arrived with her older boyfriend in the 1990s.Maxwell reportedly convinced the girl to give the late pedophile a sexualized massage. According to the witness, the pair promised to help with her music career and said they knew many powerful people, including Prince Andrew and Donald Trump.Kate also recalled that Maxwell asked her whether she knew other “cute, young, pretty” girls to give Epstein oral sex.The massages took place several times in London and at Epstein’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and later Kate reportedly engaged in sex acts with the financier. She said that her relations with Epstein stopped after she turned 30 and became a mother.Maxwell's trial, which started on 30 November after 16 months of investigation, has gained immense attention mostly due to Epstein's extensive acquaintances with high profile figures in politics and business. Among the guests at his mansions were former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, tech mogul Bill Gates, and the son of the British Queen Prince Andrew.59-year old Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in July 2020 on charges of sex trafficking minors. So far, she has pleaded not guilty.

