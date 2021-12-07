https://sputniknews.com/20211207/videos-israel-hit-latakia-port-area-in-syria-state-media-report-1091302374.html

Videos: Israel Hit Latakia Port Area in Syria, State Media Report

Israel delivered an air strike on the Latakia port area in Syria, Syrian state television reported.

Several explosions were heard, it said. No human casualties have been reported so far.Meanwhile, footage allegedly showing the attack has emerged on social media.In late November, Israeli fighters F-16 fired 12 missiles in the Syrian province of Homs. The Syrian military destroyed 10 of them with Russian-made air defense systems Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S, the Russian military said.

