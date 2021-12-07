Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/videos-israel-hit-latakia-port-area-in-syria-state-media-report-1091302374.html
Videos: Israel Hit Latakia Port Area in Syria, State Media Report
Videos: Israel Hit Latakia Port Area in Syria, State Media Report
Israel delivered an air strike on the Latakia port area in Syria, Syrian state television reported.
Several explosions were heard, it said. No human casualties have been reported so far.Meanwhile, footage allegedly showing the attack has emerged on social media.In late November, Israeli fighters F-16 fired 12 missiles in the Syrian province of Homs. The Syrian military destroyed 10 of them with Russian-made air defense systems Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S, the Russian military said.
Videos: Israel Hit Latakia Port Area in Syria, State Media Report

00:25 GMT 07.12.2021
In this Sunday, July 16, 2006 file photo, an Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel.
In this Sunday, July 16, 2006 file photo, an Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel.
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel delivered an air strike on the Latakia port area in Syria, Syrian state television reported.
Several explosions were heard, it said. No human casualties have been reported so far.
Meanwhile, footage allegedly showing the attack has emerged on social media.
In late November, Israeli fighters F-16 fired 12 missiles in the Syrian province of Homs. The Syrian military destroyed 10 of them with Russian-made air defense systems Buk-M2E and Pantsir-S, the Russian military said.
