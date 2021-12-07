Registration was successful!
US Would Urge Germany to Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine, Reports Say
US Would Urge Germany to Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine, Reports Say
The United States would urge Germany to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia if Moscow decided to invade Ukraine, Bloomberg reported.
The Biden administration is looking for commitment from Germany to stop the project, which delivers energy from Russia to Central Europe via the Baltic Sea, in the scenario that tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, one of the sources said.Sanctions on Russian banks and exports are also under consideration as possible response options, the report also said.The goal is to agree on a response package that is comprehensive, quick to enact, and significant enough to act as a real deterrent, the report added.Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss critical issues, including the buildup of forces near and in Ukraine, strategic stability and the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations.
news, russia, ukraine, nord stream 2

US Would Urge Germany to Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine, Reports Say

16:31 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 16:32 GMT 07.12.2021)
© REUTERS / Hannibal HanschkeA road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020.
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / Hannibal Hanschke
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States would urge Germany to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia if Moscow decided to invade Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday citing documents and sources familiar with the plans.
The Biden administration is looking for commitment from Germany to stop the project, which delivers energy from Russia to Central Europe via the Baltic Sea, in the scenario that tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, one of the sources said.
Sanctions on Russian banks and exports are also under consideration as possible response options, the report also said.
The goal is to agree on a response package that is comprehensive, quick to enact, and significant enough to act as a real deterrent, the report added.
In this handout photo released by the press-service of Eugal, a view shows the Eugal pipeline, in Germany. The Eugal pipeline, which will receive gas from Nord Stream 2 in the future, has reached full pumping capacity, and the second line of the pipeline has been introduced - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
Germany Rejects Sanctions Policy on Nord Stream 2 Amid Tensions With US
29 November, 11:38 GMT
Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss critical issues, including the buildup of forces near and in Ukraine, strategic stability and the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations.
