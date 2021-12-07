US Slaps Commander of Iran's IRGC Basij Forces With Sanctions

The US Treasury has announced that it has slapped Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij forces, part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with economic sanctions.In its announcement, the Treasury accused Soleimani of leading the Basij forces when they were involved in "violent crackdowns in Iran", including against protesters. The US department further claimed that the force was involved in the killings of "hundreds of Iranian men, women, and children".The Basij forces were formed shortly after the Islamic Revolution and helped the new government fight in the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, but later took on a different role, focusing on internal security and serving as an auxiliary to law enforcement and other policing bodies. The force is designated as a terrorist organisation in the US.
The move comes as talks continue in Vienna between Iran and the US on lifting sanctions from the Islamic Republic in return for the latter’s compliance with the provisions of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. However, so far the negotiations remain stalled due to the sides failing to find a tangible compromise.
The US Treasury has announced that it has slapped Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the Basij forces, part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with economic sanctions.
In its announcement, the Treasury accused Soleimani of leading the Basij forces when they were involved in "violent crackdowns in Iran", including against protesters. The US department further claimed that the force was involved in the killings of "hundreds of Iranian men, women, and children".
The Basij forces were formed shortly after the Islamic Revolution and helped the new government fight in the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s, but later took on a different role, focusing on internal security and serving as an auxiliary to law enforcement and other policing bodies. The force is designated as a terrorist organisation in the US.