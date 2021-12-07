Registration was successful!
LIVE: Jen Psaki Holds Press Briefing After Putin-Biden Call
The hearing is taking place following the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding a hearing on US-Russia policy on Tuesday, titled "Update on US-Russia Policy".Earlier in the day, Biden and Putin discussed the US-Russia dialogue on strategic stability as well as the issue of ransomware attacks and the situation concerning Iran, the White House said.The Putin-Biden call came as tensions run high over accusations of Russia’s alleged activities near the Ukrainian border.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
To tell Russia they need to run there country a certain way is laughable. You can't even run your own country.
Must Russia invade the Ukraine ,because the Ukraine military want blast the Tschernobyl power station to come into NATO ?
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Holds 'Update on US-Russia Policy' Hearing

19:46 GMT 07.12.2021
The hearing is taking place following the virtual summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee is holding a hearing on US-Russia policy on Tuesday, titled "Update on US-Russia Policy".
Earlier in the day, Biden and Putin discussed the US-Russia dialogue on strategic stability as well as the issue of ransomware attacks and the situation concerning Iran, the White House said.
The Putin-Biden call came as tensions run high over accusations of Russia’s alleged activities near the Ukrainian border.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
To tell Russia they need to run there country a certain way is laughable. You can't even run your own country.
Clayton S
7 December, 23:09 GMT1
Must Russia invade the Ukraine ,because the Ukraine military want blast the Tschernobyl power station to come into NATO ?
UFO SIGHTING
7 December, 22:51 GMT
