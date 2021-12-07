US Judge Rules Against Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors
17:30 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 18:05 GMT 07.12.2021)
In September, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order whereby all federal government contractors and subcontractors have to comply with workplace safety guidelines developed by a federal task force requiring them to be fully vaccinated by 8 December, with the deadline then moved to 18 January.
A federal judge blocked the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors and subcontractors for the duration of the litigation, Reuters reported, citing a court order.
The case was brought by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson and Governor Henry McMaster, along with the attorneys general from many other states.
After the ruling, the office of the South Carolina Attorney General issued a statement welcoming the decision.
“Abuse of power by the Biden administration has been stopped cold again. The rule of law has prevailed and liberty is protected. When the President oversteps his authority, the law is thankfully there to halt his misuse of power,” Wilson said.
🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨🚨— Alan Wilson (@AGAlanWilson) December 7, 2021
A federal judge has again blocked the vaccine requirement, this time for federal contractors NATIONWIDE. This is the third time courts have agreed with our lawsuit and blocked vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration. pic.twitter.com/X66mDBmM71
The mandate was to go into effect on 4 January. It has already faced several legal challenges brought forward by states such as Arizona, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, and Georgia.
On Tuesday, a federal judge in Kentucky issued a preliminary injunction barring enforcement of the vaccine requirement for contractors in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee in the wake of the lawsuit brought by the three states.
Biden's executive order, which was signed back in September, required contractors and subcontractors for the federal government to be fully vaccinated in compliance with workplace safety guidelines developed by the federal task force.
Under these guidelines, employees were obliged to be fully vaccinated by 8 December, with the deadline later moved to 18 January.
It was estimated that the federal vaccination requirement would apply to roughly a quarter of the American workforce and affect industrial titans such as Lockheed Martin Corp., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc.‘s Google, and General Motors Co. as they do business with the federal government.
Apart from obliging federal contractors to get inoculated against COVID-19, the Biden administration also hoped to require private-sector companies and healthcare workers to be vaccinated.