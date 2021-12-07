https://sputniknews.com/20211207/us-house-capitol-assault-panel-threatens-to-hold-ex-trump-chief-of-staff-in-contempt-1091333644.html

US House Capitol Assault Panel Threatens to Hold Ex-Trump Chief-of-Staff in Contempt

The US House Capitol attack panel may advance contempt proceedings against Trump administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after he informed the committee he would no longer cooperate.

That cooperation has ended because of concerns about the ability of Meadows, who served as President Donald Trump's chief of staff, to claim executive privilege when the panel indicated that it planned to investigate privileged subjects, Meadows' lawyer George Terwilliger said.The committee has argued that there is no valid legal basis for Meadows' continued resistance to requests for information considering President Joe Biden decided not to invoke executive privilege to protect the documents or testimony.

