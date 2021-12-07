Registration was successful!
US House Capitol Assault Panel Threatens to Hold Ex-Trump Chief-of-Staff in Contempt
The US House Capitol attack panel may advance contempt proceedings against Trump administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after he informed the committee he would no longer cooperate.
2021-12-07T23:09+0000
2021-12-07T23:09+0000
That cooperation has ended because of concerns about the ability of Meadows, who served as President Donald Trump's chief of staff, to claim executive privilege when the panel indicated that it planned to investigate privileged subjects, Meadows' lawyer George Terwilliger said.The committee has argued that there is no valid legal basis for Meadows' continued resistance to requests for information considering President Joe Biden decided not to invoke executive privilege to protect the documents or testimony.
mark meadows, joe biden, us, testimony

US House Capitol Assault Panel Threatens to Hold Ex-Trump Chief-of-Staff in Contempt

23:09 GMT 07.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Mark MeadowsMark Meadows
Mark Meadows - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Gage Skidmore / Mark Meadows
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Capitol attack panel may advance contempt proceedings against Trump administration Chief of Staff Mark Meadows after he informed the committee he would no longer cooperate.
That cooperation has ended because of concerns about the ability of Meadows, who served as President Donald Trump's chief of staff, to claim executive privilege when the panel indicated that it planned to investigate privileged subjects, Meadows' lawyer George Terwilliger said.
"Mark Meadows has informed the Select Committee that he does not intend to cooperate further despite his apparent willingness to provide details about the January 6th attack, including conversations with President [Donald] Trump, in the book he is now promoting and selling," the committee said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The committee has argued that there is no valid legal basis for Meadows' continued resistance to requests for information considering President Joe Biden decided not to invoke executive privilege to protect the documents or testimony.
