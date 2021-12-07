Registration was successful!
US Certifies Black Hawk Helicopter Model for Civilian Use
US Certifies Black Hawk Helicopter Model for Civilian Use
FAA granted a new type of airworthiness certification for the military-designed Black Hawk S-70M helicopter, allowing civilian and commercial users to purchase the chopper directly from the factory, Lockheed Martin said.
2021-12-07T23:23+0000
2021-12-07T23:24+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101781/58/1017815860_0:201:3852:2368_1920x0_80_0_0_b083801d356183beead22153ae147b95.jpg
"With type certification, new production S-70M Black Hawk helicopters in the latest configuration are available to the US commercial/civil market for the first time," Sikorsky Global Commercial & Military Systems Vice President Jason Lambert said in a press release on Tuesday. Sikorsky is a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin.The new type of FAA certification, known as a Restricted Category Special Airworthiness Certificate, is expected to broaden the market for military helicopters by allowing US civil and commercial operators to purchase choppers directly from the manufacturer, the release said.While the FAA restricted category is not widely accepted outside the United States, Lockheed Martin said it plans to discuss with aviation regulators in other nations the prospect of validating the aircraft for civil operations, the release added.
Not a very informative article. Remove the military gear and bring the aircraft up to civilian safety standards, I would guess most military helicopters would be suitable for civilian use.
US Certifies Black Hawk Helicopter Model for Civilian Use

23:23 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 23:24 GMT 07.12.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted a new type of airworthiness certification for the military-designed Black Hawk S-70M helicopter, allowing civilian and commercial users to purchase the chopper directly from the factory, Lockheed Martin said.
“With type certification, new production S-70M Black Hawk helicopters in the latest configuration are available to the US commercial/civil market for the first time,” Sikorsky Global Commercial & Military Systems Vice President Jason Lambert said in a press release on Tuesday. Sikorsky is a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin.
The new type of FAA certification, known as a Restricted Category Special Airworthiness Certificate, is expected to broaden the market for military helicopters by allowing US civil and commercial operators to purchase choppers directly from the manufacturer, the release said.
While the FAA restricted category is not widely accepted outside the United States, Lockheed Martin said it plans to discuss with aviation regulators in other nations the prospect of validating the aircraft for civil operations, the release added.
Not a very informative article. Remove the military gear and bring the aircraft up to civilian safety standards, I would guess most military helicopters would be suitable for civilian use.
