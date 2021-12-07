https://sputniknews.com/20211207/uk-house-of-commons-discusses-the-nationality-and-borders-bill-1091309867.html

UK House of Commons Discusses the 'Nationality and Borders Bill'

UK Home Secretary recently proposed changes to the country's immigration system to make it simpler and stricter.

Watch a live broadcast from London where the UK House of Commons is discussing the "Nationality and Borders Bill" on Tuesday, 7 December.The draft bill focuses on amending the existing immigration system in the United Kingdom to make it stricter, fairer, and simpler. It was met with criticism from lawyers and human rights organisations who see it as violating international and domestic law. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

