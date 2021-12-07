Registration was successful!
UK House of Commons Discusses the 'Nationality and Borders Bill'
UK Home Secretary recently proposed changes to the country's immigration system to make it simpler and stricter.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091316780_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_5ec227c51f84e0dd6c085f7f47558656.jpg
Watch a live broadcast from London where the UK House of Commons is discussing the "Nationality and Borders Bill" on Tuesday, 7 December.The draft bill focuses on amending the existing immigration system in the United Kingdom to make it stricter, fairer, and simpler. It was met with criticism from lawyers and human rights organisations who see it as violating international and domestic law. Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Sponsored by Home Secretary Priti Patel, the bill aims to strenghten the country's immigration system while simultaneously making it simpler and fairer.
Watch a live broadcast from London where the UK House of Commons is discussing the "Nationality and Borders Bill" on Tuesday, 7 December.
The draft bill focuses on amending the existing immigration system in the United Kingdom to make it stricter, fairer, and simpler. It was met with criticism from lawyers and human rights organisations who see it as violating international and domestic law.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
