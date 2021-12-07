Registration was successful!
Man Detained After Shooting Dead Two, Injuring Three in Moscow
Man Detained After Shooting Dead Two, Injuring Three in Moscow
The incident took place at a multifunctional public services centre in the southeast of Moscow.
A man has been detained after shooting dead two people and injuring three others at the "Ryazansky" multifunctional services centre in Moscow earlier on Tuesday. According to the Interior Ministry, the victims are a woman who worked at the centre and a visitor. A 10-year-old girl is among the injured. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has since taken to Twitter to express his condolences to those affected by the shooting and say that medics are doing their best to help the injured. "A tragedy happened at the Ryazansky MFC. As a result of a shooting by an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured. The killer was detained. I offer my condolences to the victims and the families of the victims. Doctors are doing everything possible to help the wounded".A criminal investigation into the shooting has been launched. If convicted, the suspected shooter may face up to life in prison.According to some reports, the shooter is Sergei Glazov, a retired lieutenant colonel. He used an unregistered combat weapon during the attack. The Interior Ministry has only identified the shooter as a 45-year-old Muscovite.
Man Detained After Shooting Dead Two, Injuring Three in Moscow

12:54 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 07.12.2021)
The incident took place at a multifunctional public services centre in the southeast of Moscow.
A man has been detained after shooting dead two people and injuring three others at the "Ryazansky" multifunctional services centre in Moscow earlier on Tuesday.
According to the Interior Ministry, the victims are a woman who worked at the centre and a visitor. A 10-year-old girl is among the injured.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has since taken to Twitter to express his condolences to those affected by the shooting and say that medics are doing their best to help the injured.
"A tragedy happened at the Ryazansky MFC. As a result of a shooting by an unknown person, two people were killed, three were injured. The killer was detained. I offer my condolences to the victims and the families of the victims. Doctors are doing everything possible to help the wounded".
A criminal investigation into the shooting has been launched. If convicted, the suspected shooter may face up to life in prison.
According to some reports, the shooter is Sergei Glazov, a retired lieutenant colonel. He used an unregistered combat weapon during the attack. The Interior Ministry has only identified the shooter as a 45-year-old Muscovite.
