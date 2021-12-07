Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/trump-would-defeat-biden-if-election-held-today---report-1091303964.html
Trump Would Defeat Biden If Election Held Today - Report
Trump Would Defeat Biden If Election Held Today - Report
Trump has a massive lead over any other Republican contender. A total of 67% percent of Republican voters would vote for him, with former VP Mike Pence in second place with 9% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in third place with 8%, the poll revealed.
2021-12-07T03:46+0000
2021-12-07T04:18+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
election
poll
presidential election
harvard
2024 us presidential elections
us election 2020
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091304271_0:172:3031:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_b18640fff9046ac3e7ce3b7ef82f5009.jpg
If the US presidential election was held today, former President Donald Trump would be supported by more voters than the current POTUS, Joe Biden, The Hill reported on Monday, citing a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll study.According to the report, in the poll, 48% of people indicated they would vote for Trump, while just 45% said they would vote for Biden. Another 8% were undecided. Women were reportedly evenly divided, with 46% supporting Trump, while men preferred Trump by a 50% to 43% margin. Biden won by 20 percentage points among urban voters and 4 percentage points among suburban voters, but Trump won by 33 percentage points among rural voters.The survey was conducted from November 30th to December 2nd among 1,989 Americans. The poll comes as Biden has found himself in a whirlwind of problems, including inflation, persistently high rates of new COVID-19 cases, and the tumultuous Afghanistan pullout over the summer, all of which have already caused his approval ratings to plummet to record-breaking lows.Moreover, according to this new poll, 51% of respondents disapproved of Biden's job performance, putting him 6 points behind in the final months of the year. The Democratic Party as a whole fared considerably worse, with 45% in favour and 55% opposed. Republicans, on the other hand, had 49% approval and 51% disapproval, according to the poll.Democrats have sought to counter criticism by pointing to increased job growth and a vigorous vaccination campaign, claiming that Republicans are underplaying the importance of vaccinations for Americans. Meanwhile, several polls over the past months have indicated that if Trump runs, he will most likely win the GOP nomination in 2024.The US presidential election was held on 3 November 2020. Biden defeated Trump by nearly 7 million votes, or 4 percentage points. He won largely as a result of tight victories in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016 but lost in the latest election.In the end, Trump did not concede defeat in the election until the last moment and refused to attend Biden's inauguration, the first such incident in 150 years. The next US presidential election is set to take place in 2024.
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/dems-growing-increasingly-concerned-by-midterm-prospects-as-biden-polling-numbers-drop-1091295297.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091304271_159:0:2883:2043_1920x0_80_0_0_2b7fff89e64ae3b6b528d8b2b9dec288.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, us, election, poll, presidential election, harvard, 2024 us presidential elections, us election 2020

Trump Would Defeat Biden If Election Held Today - Report

03:46 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 04:18 GMT 07.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JIM WATSONThis combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020.
This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JIM WATSON
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Trump has a massive lead over any other Republican contender. A total of 67% of Republican voters would reportedly vote for the former president, with former Vice President Mike Pence in second place with 9%, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis polling third with 8%.
If the US presidential election was held today, former President Donald Trump would be supported by more voters than the current POTUS, Joe Biden, The Hill reported on Monday, citing a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll study.
According to the report, in the poll, 48% of people indicated they would vote for Trump, while just 45% said they would vote for Biden. Another 8% were undecided.
Women were reportedly evenly divided, with 46% supporting Trump, while men preferred Trump by a 50% to 43% margin. Biden won by 20 percentage points among urban voters and 4 percentage points among suburban voters, but Trump won by 33 percentage points among rural voters.
The survey was conducted from November 30th to December 2nd among 1,989 Americans.
The poll comes as Biden has found himself in a whirlwind of problems, including inflation, persistently high rates of new COVID-19 cases, and the tumultuous Afghanistan pullout over the summer, all of which have already caused his approval ratings to plummet to record-breaking lows.
Moreover, according to this new poll, 51% of respondents disapproved of Biden's job performance, putting him 6 points behind in the final months of the year.
The Democratic Party as a whole fared considerably worse, with 45% in favour and 55% opposed. Republicans, on the other hand, had 49% approval and 51% disapproval, according to the poll.
Democrats have sought to counter criticism by pointing to increased job growth and a vigorous vaccination campaign, claiming that Republicans are underplaying the importance of vaccinations for Americans.
U.S. President Joe Biden arrives back at the White House from a dinner in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
Dems Growing Increasingly Concerned by Midterm Prospects as Biden Polling Numbers Drop
Yesterday, 18:23 GMT
Meanwhile, several polls over the past months have indicated that if Trump runs, he will most likely win the GOP nomination in 2024.

"The collapse of Biden has led to a surge for President Trump on all fronts both in the GOP primary and in a potential general election", pollster Mark Penn is quoted in the report as saying.

The US presidential election was held on 3 November 2020. Biden defeated Trump by nearly 7 million votes, or 4 percentage points. He won largely as a result of tight victories in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016 but lost in the latest election.
In the end, Trump did not concede defeat in the election until the last moment and refused to attend Biden's inauguration, the first such incident in 150 years. The next US presidential election is set to take place in 2024.
400000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:54 GMTVery Unstable: Astrophysicists Explain Why Our Solar System Has Shape of Croissant
03:46 GMTTrump Would Defeat Biden If Election Held Today - Report
02:56 GMTTesla to Replace 'Autopilot' Cameras Over Defective Circuit Boards, No Recall Yet - Report
02:15 GMTBiden Adm. Stresses Art World Full of Corruption as Hunter Sells His Artwork for Lots of Money
01:56 GMTWitness Says Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Her to Recruit Girls For Oral Sex With Epstein - Reports
01:28 GMTCalifornia Professors Urge State Not to Reform Math Teaching in Schools for Sake of Social Justice
00:25 GMTVideos: Israel Hits Latakia Port Area in Syria, State Media Reports
00:16 GMTTPLF On Retreat in Amhara After Ethiopian Army’s Capture of Strategic Cities Dessie, Kombolcha
00:02 GMTChina Hides Secret Missile Systems in Cargo Containers for 'Surprise' Attack Anywhere - Report
YesterdaySpace Force General Claims China Moves 'Twice the Rate' of US in Space Race, May Overtake It by 2030
YesterdayChina Slams Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympic Games, as No Invitation Was Sent to US Officials
YesterdayBiden Warns Heavy Taxes for Big Pharma if US Prescription Drug Costs Do Not Decrease
Yesterday‘Salacious’ Hunter Biden Stories Are Media ‘Smokescreen’ For Corruption - ‘Laptop From Hell’ Author
YesterdayTop South African Doctor Says Omicron Dominance Would Be 'First Prize' in COVID Fight
YesterdayMusk Tries to Brush Off Whistleblower Accusations Against Tesla by Selling Cyberwhistle
YesterdayMicrosoft Says Disrupted Chinese Hacking Group Targeting Organizations Worldwide
YesterdayUS Veteran: Pearl Harbor Became 'Day of Infamy,' But I Never Doubted in Our Win in WWII
YesterdayUNGA Adopts US-Russia Resolution on Advancing Responsible Behavior in ICT Use
YesterdayInt'l Consortium of Investigative Journalists Releases Source Files From Pandora Papers
YesterdayUS Air Force Developing 2 New Drones to Deploy Against China