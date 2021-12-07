https://sputniknews.com/20211207/trump-would-defeat-biden-if-election-held-today---report-1091303964.html

Trump Would Defeat Biden If Election Held Today - Report

Trump Would Defeat Biden If Election Held Today - Report

Trump has a massive lead over any other Republican contender. A total of 67% percent of Republican voters would vote for him, with former VP Mike Pence in second place with 9% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in third place with 8%, the poll revealed.

If the US presidential election was held today, former President Donald Trump would be supported by more voters than the current POTUS, Joe Biden, The Hill reported on Monday, citing a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll study.According to the report, in the poll, 48% of people indicated they would vote for Trump, while just 45% said they would vote for Biden. Another 8% were undecided. Women were reportedly evenly divided, with 46% supporting Trump, while men preferred Trump by a 50% to 43% margin. Biden won by 20 percentage points among urban voters and 4 percentage points among suburban voters, but Trump won by 33 percentage points among rural voters.The survey was conducted from November 30th to December 2nd among 1,989 Americans. The poll comes as Biden has found himself in a whirlwind of problems, including inflation, persistently high rates of new COVID-19 cases, and the tumultuous Afghanistan pullout over the summer, all of which have already caused his approval ratings to plummet to record-breaking lows.Moreover, according to this new poll, 51% of respondents disapproved of Biden's job performance, putting him 6 points behind in the final months of the year. The Democratic Party as a whole fared considerably worse, with 45% in favour and 55% opposed. Republicans, on the other hand, had 49% approval and 51% disapproval, according to the poll.Democrats have sought to counter criticism by pointing to increased job growth and a vigorous vaccination campaign, claiming that Republicans are underplaying the importance of vaccinations for Americans. Meanwhile, several polls over the past months have indicated that if Trump runs, he will most likely win the GOP nomination in 2024.The US presidential election was held on 3 November 2020. Biden defeated Trump by nearly 7 million votes, or 4 percentage points. He won largely as a result of tight victories in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016 but lost in the latest election.In the end, Trump did not concede defeat in the election until the last moment and refused to attend Biden's inauguration, the first such incident in 150 years. The next US presidential election is set to take place in 2024.

