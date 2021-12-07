Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/trump-berates-corrupt-news-over-allegations-he-was-covid-positive-ahead-of-2020-debate-with-biden-1091315507.html
Trump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden
Trump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden
Former US President Donald Trump slammed media for going ahead with reports that he tested positive three days before his first presidential debate with then-Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in 2020
2021-12-07T11:04+0000
2021-12-07T11:04+0000
joe biden
donald trump
us
test
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315322_0:424:2730:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_1fc82b5eb8ec0e9842e633c76cdbf221.jpg
Former US President Donald Trump has bashed the American press for going ahead with reports that he tested positive three days before his first presidential debate with then-Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in late September 2020.The remarks came after The Guardian obtained a copy Mark Meadows' forthcoming book, where the former White House chief of staff argued that Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus virus three days before the 29 September 2020 debate.Meadows, however, insisted that another test conducted with the help of the newer Binax rapid antigen came back negative before Trump was scheduled to attend the event.With the Trump administration preferring not to disclose the first positive test to the public at the time, the 45th president announced that he and First Lady Melania had contracted COVID-19 three days after the debate.According to the former US president, "the Fake News" continues "to shield Biden, who has been a disaster not just on COVID, where we have more deaths this year than last, but on the border, the economy, inflation, Afghanistan, gas prices, and everything else. Probably because he's not supposed to be in office in the first place!"Last week, Biden spoke in a hoarse voice during a Friday speech, also coughing multiple times. When asked by a reporter about his health following the address, the US president said that he had picked up a cold from his grandson.His self-diagnosis was confirmed by White House physician Kevin O'Connor who wrote in a letter Friday that "as is readily apparent, President Biden is experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week". Last month, O’Connor said that Biden "remains fit for duty" after his first physical exam while in office.This followed a number of public events that saw POTUS experiencing coughing spells, something that White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said was "not an issue of concern"."There's a range of reasons why we need to clear our throat or have a light cold", she told reporters when asked about Biden having "a repeated cough on many occasions".
https://sputniknews.com/20211026/superspreader-joe-maskless-biden-coughs-into-his-palm-then-shakes-hands---video-1090215073.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315322_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2aa329fb71397f9e76e5c090c50bdfc7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, us, test, coronavirus, covid-19

Trump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden

11:04 GMT 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JIM BOURG(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (R) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (R) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JIM BOURG
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last Friday, US President Joe Biden insisted that he doesn't have the coronavirus and that his coughing spells during a speech earlier that day were just a cold he picked up from family.
Former US President Donald Trump has bashed the American press for going ahead with reports that he tested positive three days before his first presidential debate with then-Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in late September 2020.

Trump said in a Monday statement that "the Fake News continues to push the false narrative that I had COVID prior to the first debate. My Chief of Staff Mark Meadows confirmed I did not have COVID before or during the debate […]".

The remarks came after The Guardian obtained a copy Mark Meadows' forthcoming book, where the former White House chief of staff argued that Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus virus three days before the 29 September 2020 debate.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better infrastructure agenda at the NJ TRANSIT Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Kearny, New Jersey, U.S., October 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2021
'Superspreader Joe': Maskless Biden Coughs Into His Palm, Then Shakes Hands - Video
26 October, 10:40 GMT
Meadows, however, insisted that another test conducted with the help of the newer Binax rapid antigen came back negative before Trump was scheduled to attend the event.
With the Trump administration preferring not to disclose the first positive test to the public at the time, the 45th president announced that he and First Lady Melania had contracted COVID-19 three days after the debate.

Trump went on to criticise the media for the "biased" coverage of the previous and incumbernt administrations, saying Biden is usually given "a pass". He claimed that POTUS "goes around coughing on people all over the place, and yet the Corrupt News doesn't even cover it".

According to the former US president, "the Fake News" continues "to shield Biden, who has been a disaster not just on COVID, where we have more deaths this year than last, but on the border, the economy, inflation, Afghanistan, gas prices, and everything else. Probably because he's not supposed to be in office in the first place!"
Last week, Biden spoke in a hoarse voice during a Friday speech, also coughing multiple times. When asked by a reporter about his health following the address, the US president said that he had picked up a cold from his grandson.
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden coughs as he delivers remarks on the November jobs report at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2021
U.S. President Joe Biden coughs as he delivers remarks on the November jobs report at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden coughs as he delivers remarks on the November jobs report at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE

"I'm OK, I have a test every day — a COVID test. I have been checking for all the strains. What I have is a 1-and-a-half year-old grandson, who had a cold, who loves to kiss his pop", POTUS asserted.

His self-diagnosis was confirmed by White House physician Kevin O'Connor who wrote in a letter Friday that "as is readily apparent, President Biden is experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week". Last month, O’Connor said that Biden "remains fit for duty" after his first physical exam while in office.
This followed a number of public events that saw POTUS experiencing coughing spells, something that White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said was "not an issue of concern".
"There's a range of reasons why we need to clear our throat or have a light cold", she told reporters when asked about Biden having "a repeated cough on many occasions".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:09 GMTSouth Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Despite US Boycott
11:04 GMTTrump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden
10:55 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Hold Talks Amid Growing Tensions
10:52 GMTKremlin: US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can Hardly Be Called Boycott
10:45 GMTScientists Apply 'Immortality Mushroom' to Synthesise Nanogold
10:14 GMT'Blink Twice': Kamala Harris Aide 'Absolutely Loves' His Job, But Netizens Don't Buy It
10:09 GMTNovak Djokovic Signs Up for ATP Cup Amid Row Over Tennis Star's Vaccination Status
10:00 GMT'I Would Like Messi to Be Sincere': Robert Lewandowski Blasts PSG Star's Ballon d'Or Remarks
09:46 GMTPentagon Chief Concerned Over Americans' Declining Trust in US Military Under Biden
09:23 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Reportedly Kills 7 People - Video, Photo
09:14 GMTPalestinian Activist Adopts Recycling & Mass Education as PA Struggles to Cope With Piles of Waste
09:08 GMT'It's a Signal to Washington', Say Experts as India Expands Military Ties With Russia
08:58 GMTRussia Approves Flight of Two Japanese Tourists to ISS, Marking Return to Space Tourism
08:48 GMTAstroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Asks Judge to Dismiss at Least One of 300 Lawsuits Against Him
08:42 GMTWhite House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday
08:36 GMTPutin, Biden Set to Hold 'Secure' Video Call Amid Ukraine Tensions
08:33 GMTLaser Communications Relay Demonstration Launched Into Space From Cape Canaveral in Florida
08:15 GMTEx-Madhya Pradesh State Chief Slams BJP After Hindu Activists Vandalise Catholic School in India
07:49 GMTPrince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health
07:23 GMTArsenal Star Martin Odegaard Slams His Own Team After Shock Loss to Everton in Premier League