https://sputniknews.com/20211207/trump-berates-corrupt-news-over-allegations-he-was-covid-positive-ahead-of-2020-debate-with-biden-1091315507.html

Trump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden

Trump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden

Former US President Donald Trump slammed media for going ahead with reports that he tested positive three days before his first presidential debate with then-Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in 2020

2021-12-07T11:04+0000

2021-12-07T11:04+0000

2021-12-07T11:04+0000

joe biden

donald trump

us

test

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315322_0:424:2730:1960_1920x0_80_0_0_1fc82b5eb8ec0e9842e633c76cdbf221.jpg

Former US President Donald Trump has bashed the American press for going ahead with reports that he tested positive three days before his first presidential debate with then-Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden in late September 2020.The remarks came after The Guardian obtained a copy Mark Meadows' forthcoming book, where the former White House chief of staff argued that Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus virus three days before the 29 September 2020 debate.Meadows, however, insisted that another test conducted with the help of the newer Binax rapid antigen came back negative before Trump was scheduled to attend the event.With the Trump administration preferring not to disclose the first positive test to the public at the time, the 45th president announced that he and First Lady Melania had contracted COVID-19 three days after the debate.According to the former US president, "the Fake News" continues "to shield Biden, who has been a disaster not just on COVID, where we have more deaths this year than last, but on the border, the economy, inflation, Afghanistan, gas prices, and everything else. Probably because he's not supposed to be in office in the first place!"Last week, Biden spoke in a hoarse voice during a Friday speech, also coughing multiple times. When asked by a reporter about his health following the address, the US president said that he had picked up a cold from his grandson.His self-diagnosis was confirmed by White House physician Kevin O'Connor who wrote in a letter Friday that "as is readily apparent, President Biden is experiencing some increased nasal congestion this week". Last month, O’Connor said that Biden "remains fit for duty" after his first physical exam while in office.This followed a number of public events that saw POTUS experiencing coughing spells, something that White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said was "not an issue of concern"."There's a range of reasons why we need to clear our throat or have a light cold", she told reporters when asked about Biden having "a repeated cough on many occasions".

https://sputniknews.com/20211026/superspreader-joe-maskless-biden-coughs-into-his-palm-then-shakes-hands---video-1090215073.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

joe biden, donald trump, us, test, coronavirus, covid-19