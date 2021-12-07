Registration was successful!
US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Holds 'Update on US-Russia Policy' Hearing
Texas AG Paxton Claims Slew of WH Lawsuits Aimed to 'Control' State & Turn it 'Blue'
Texas AG Paxton Claims Slew of WH Lawsuits Aimed to 'Control' State & Turn it 'Blue'
The Department of Justice filed its first lawsuit against Texas on Monday over its planned congressional redistricting map. Earlier, AG Merrick Garland warned that the DoJ will sue states if their maps are gerrymandered.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Tuesday that the Biden administration's recent legal actions against the state demonstrated a hatred for Texans and a surge in federal government control.In an interview with Fox News, the state's AG claimed that "it's pretty clear" the White House does not "like Texas" or Texans. The attorney general went on to say that the lawsuit was part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to impose federal authority and assure Democratic election victories.Earlier in the day, he claimed on Twitter that the current "absurd lawsuit" is aimed at controlling the state's voters, and expressed the view that it will ultimately be defeated in court, as "this preposterous attempt to sway democracy will fail."Paxton added in the interview that he believes the Biden administration is trying to get "control over Republican states. They want to turn them into Democratic states, and they'll do it any way possible – whether it's doing damage to our economy by allowing illegals to come in that potentially cause crime and transport fentanyl, whether it's the transmission of COVID-19 from across the border. They're all about allowing things and promoting things that hurt Republican states."Paxton's remarks come shortly after the DOJ filed a lawsuit alleging that Texas' redistricting scheme suppressed Black and Latino votes in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In recent months, the administration has also filed a lawsuit against the state over its contentious abortion law, as well as a challenge to another state voting act.The lawsuit claimed that Texas "eliminated Latino electoral opportunities in the State House plan through manipulation or outright elimination of districts where Latino communities previously had elected their preferred candidates."Texas is far from the only heavily gerrymandered state in the nation. According to Fox News, some of the worst offenders of voting laws include Republican-controlled Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as Democrat-controlled Maryland and Illinois.The lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice accuses Texas of using a method known as "cracking" to divide urban minority populations into many congressional districts that include sizable suburban and rural white majorities. This allegedly results in districts that are overwhelmingly Republican, limiting minorities' ability to elect representatives who represent their special concerns.But according to the report, the Democrats did the same thing in Maryland, raising justified questions whether the DoJ should sue that state too.
Texas AG Paxton Claims Slew of WH Lawsuits Aimed to 'Control' State & Turn it 'Blue'

21:35 GMT 07.12.2021
The Department of Justice filed its first lawsuit against Texas on Monday over its planned congressional redistricting map. The complaint comes after AG Merrick Garland warned earlier this year that the DoJ is willing to sue states if it deems their maps are gerrymandered to reduce minority participation.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Tuesday that the Biden administration's recent legal actions against the state demonstrated a hatred for Texans and a surge in federal government control.
In an interview with Fox News, the state's AG claimed that "it's pretty clear" the White House does not "like Texas" or Texans.
"They can tell all the fairy tales they want, but they have to prove things like that. I think it sounds maybe like a good story because they make it up. But it's just not true," he added about allegations of racial prejudice in gerrymandering.
The attorney general went on to say that the lawsuit was part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to impose federal authority and assure Democratic election victories.

"[The Biden administration] want to control the legislature, they want to control the voting in Texas, they want to control how our districts are drawn, they want to control our Medicaid money. They want to control our borders, but yet they don't do their job," he is quoted as saying. "They're all about telling us what to do and whether we can get vaccinated, whether we can have a job, whether our elected representatives can pass a bill that protects the unborn."

Earlier in the day, he claimed on Twitter that the current "absurd lawsuit" is aimed at controlling the state's voters, and expressed the view that it will ultimately be defeated in court, as "this preposterous attempt to sway democracy will fail."
Paxton added in the interview that he believes the Biden administration is trying to get "control over Republican states. They want to turn them into Democratic states, and they'll do it any way possible – whether it's doing damage to our economy by allowing illegals to come in that potentially cause crime and transport fentanyl, whether it's the transmission of COVID-19 from across the border. They're all about allowing things and promoting things that hurt Republican states."
Paxton's remarks come shortly after the DOJ filed a lawsuit alleging that Texas' redistricting scheme suppressed Black and Latino votes in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In recent months, the administration has also filed a lawsuit against the state over its contentious abortion law, as well as a challenge to another state voting act.
The lawsuit claimed that Texas "eliminated Latino electoral opportunities in the State House plan through manipulation or outright elimination of districts where Latino communities previously had elected their preferred candidates."

"I think their claims are absolutely false," Paxton said in response to the allegations. "I think that will be shown in court. The Obama administration claimed the exact same thing, and we ended up winning."

Texas is far from the only heavily gerrymandered state in the nation. According to Fox News, some of the worst offenders of voting laws include Republican-controlled Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as Democrat-controlled Maryland and Illinois.
The lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice accuses Texas of using a method known as "cracking" to divide urban minority populations into many congressional districts that include sizable suburban and rural white majorities. This allegedly results in districts that are overwhelmingly Republican, limiting minorities' ability to elect representatives who represent their special concerns.
But according to the report, the Democrats did the same thing in Maryland, raising justified questions whether the DoJ should sue that state too.
