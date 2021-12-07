https://sputniknews.com/20211207/texas-ag-paxton-claims-slew-of-wh-lawsuits-aimed-to-control-state--turn-it-blue-1091332163.html

Texas AG Paxton Claims Slew of WH Lawsuits Aimed to 'Control' State & Turn it 'Blue'

Texas AG Paxton Claims Slew of WH Lawsuits Aimed to 'Control' State & Turn it 'Blue'

The Department of Justice filed its first lawsuit against Texas on Monday over its planned congressional redistricting map. Earlier, AG Merrick Garland warned that the DoJ will sue states if their maps are gerrymandered.

2021-12-07T21:35+0000

2021-12-07T21:35+0000

2021-12-07T21:35+0000

us

texas

lawsuits

state attorney general

ken paxton

mandate

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091332683_0:0:3074:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_23b7fc1a1e8d6841b1fa48869f4342f3.jpg

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Tuesday that the Biden administration's recent legal actions against the state demonstrated a hatred for Texans and a surge in federal government control.In an interview with Fox News, the state's AG claimed that "it's pretty clear" the White House does not "like Texas" or Texans. The attorney general went on to say that the lawsuit was part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to impose federal authority and assure Democratic election victories.Earlier in the day, he claimed on Twitter that the current "absurd lawsuit" is aimed at controlling the state's voters, and expressed the view that it will ultimately be defeated in court, as "this preposterous attempt to sway democracy will fail."Paxton added in the interview that he believes the Biden administration is trying to get "control over Republican states. They want to turn them into Democratic states, and they'll do it any way possible – whether it's doing damage to our economy by allowing illegals to come in that potentially cause crime and transport fentanyl, whether it's the transmission of COVID-19 from across the border. They're all about allowing things and promoting things that hurt Republican states."Paxton's remarks come shortly after the DOJ filed a lawsuit alleging that Texas' redistricting scheme suppressed Black and Latino votes in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. In recent months, the administration has also filed a lawsuit against the state over its contentious abortion law, as well as a challenge to another state voting act.The lawsuit claimed that Texas "eliminated Latino electoral opportunities in the State House plan through manipulation or outright elimination of districts where Latino communities previously had elected their preferred candidates."Texas is far from the only heavily gerrymandered state in the nation. According to Fox News, some of the worst offenders of voting laws include Republican-controlled Ohio and Pennsylvania, as well as Democrat-controlled Maryland and Illinois.The lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice accuses Texas of using a method known as "cracking" to divide urban minority populations into many congressional districts that include sizable suburban and rural white majorities. This allegedly results in districts that are overwhelmingly Republican, limiting minorities' ability to elect representatives who represent their special concerns.But according to the report, the Democrats did the same thing in Maryland, raising justified questions whether the DoJ should sue that state too.

https://sputniknews.com/20211105/justice-department-sues-texas-over-new-voting-law-that-will-disenfranchise-voters-1090487983.html

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

us, texas, lawsuits, state attorney general, ken paxton, mandate, biden administration