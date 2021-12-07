Registration was successful!
Tesla to Replace 'Autopilot' Cameras Over Defective Circuit Boards, No Recall Yet - Report
Tesla to Replace 'Autopilot' Cameras Over Defective Circuit Boards, No Recall Yet - Report
Last week, Tesla reportedly had to recall over 21,000 of Model Y crossover utility vehicles built in China and the US due to suspension parts that can fracture too easily, raising the danger of a crash.
2021-12-07T02:56+0000
2021-12-07T02:56+0000
investigation
elon musk
business
us
electric car
electric vehicles
tesla
Neocon in, neocon out. Result: garbage and fraud. And israeli benefit.
I would no more purchase something from tesla than I would from ford or apple. For the same reasons.
02:56 GMT 07.12.2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Carmaker Tesla is going to replace repeater cameras in the front fenders of at least several hundred Model S, X, and 3 vehicles manufactured in Fremont, California, despite the fact that the firm has not yet initiated a voluntary recall, CNBC reported on Monday, citing an obtained late November memo.
According to the report, the repeater cameras on some Tesla Model S, X, and 3 vehicles in the US have faulty PCBs, or printed circuit boards. A faulty PCB can cause the cameras to lose "electrical continuity" and fail long before they are expected to require an upgrade or replacement.
Driver assistance technologies such as Autopilot, Navigate on Autopilot, and Smart Summon are enabled by repeater cameras, which are located below and slightly in front of the side-view mirrors in the front fenders of some Tesla vehicles, according to the report.
The cameras also give drivers a better view of what's going on in their car's blind spots. When the repeater cameras fail, drivers may notice a black box or choppy video feed on their Tesla's primary display, as well as indications that their Autopilot function is limited.
In December 2020, Drive Tesla, a Canadian blog for Tesla owners and enthusiasts, published an article about the problems with repeater cameras, which were confirmed by several Tesla owners as well.
Citing current and former Tesla employees, who remained anonymous, the outlet stated that owners of impacted vehicles may be entitled to a "goodwill" repair because Tesla has detected a problem with PCBs in the repeater cameras. In contrast to a repair that the customer pays for or a warranty agreement that obligates Tesla to deliver the repair, a goodwill repair is done on the company's money.
Internal service notices can occasionally precede a voluntary recall, according to the report. These letters, however, normally merely empower service staff to provide a goodwill repair to clients who complain about having to pay to replace a part, internal sources reportedly assessed.
In early November, Tesla issued a recall for 11,704 vehicles from the S, 3, X, and Y models in the US after a fault in their programming was discovered, which could result in sudden automatic emergency braking.
Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 Cars in US Over Software Error That Caused Automatic Emergency Braking
2 November, 10:21 GMT
And in June, the carmaker had to address a safety issue with the cruise-control system in more than 285,000 passenger vehicles in China, including more than 90% of the company's locally made automobiles.
Neocon in, neocon out. Result: garbage and fraud. And israeli benefit.
vtvot tak
7 December, 06:05 GMT
I would no more purchase something from tesla than I would from ford or apple. For the same reasons.
vtvot tak
7 December, 06:07 GMT
