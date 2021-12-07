State Department Spokesperson Price Briefs Press in Washington, DC

State Department spokesperson Ned Price is addressing the press in Washington, DC on Tuesday.The presidents discussed the state of bilateral affairs as well as tensions over Ukraine, among other issues.This conference was the second meeting between the presidents. The first face-to-face negotiations took place in Geneva in June.
The address comes on the heels of two-hour negotiations between Presidents Putin and Biden, who discussed a range of international issues, including the state of bilateral ties, via video link on Tuesday.
