Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/state-department-spokesperson-price-briefs-press-in-washington-dc-1091329635.html
State Department Spokesperson Price Briefs Press in Washington, DC
State Department Spokesperson Price Briefs Press in Washington, DC
The address comes on the heels of two-hour negotiations between Presidents Putin and Biden, who discussed a range of international issues, including the state... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-07T19:13+0000
2021-12-07T19:13+0000
ned price
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082501270_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7f93e9c2d5e57944b71b484751562a70.jpg
State Department spokesperson Ned Price is addressing the press in Washington, DC on Tuesday.The presidents discussed the state of bilateral affairs as well as tensions over Ukraine, among other issues.This conference was the second meeting between the presidents. The first face-to-face negotiations took place in Geneva in June.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
US State Dept Spox Ned Price holds briefing in DC
US State Dept Spox Ned Price holds briefing in DC
2021-12-07T19:13+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082501270_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ebf6a1c1a2fcd4f4c9483c8d8175c07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ned price, видео

State Department Spokesperson Price Briefs Press in Washington, DC

19:13 GMT 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOLU.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during the release of the "2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices" at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., March 30, 2021.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during the release of the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., March 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
The address comes on the heels of two-hour negotiations between Presidents Putin and Biden, who discussed a range of international issues, including the state of bilateral ties, via video link on Tuesday.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price is addressing the press in Washington, DC on Tuesday.
The presidents discussed the state of bilateral affairs as well as tensions over Ukraine, among other issues.
This conference was the second meeting between the presidents. The first face-to-face negotiations took place in Geneva in June.
© Sputnik
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:46 GMTUS Senate Foreign Relations Committee Holds 'Update on US-Russia Policy' Hearing
19:33 GMTGlobal Oil Prices to Average $70 per Barrel in 2022, US Energy Agency EIA Says
19:31 GMTUS DoJ Seeks to Strip Steve Bannon's Defence of Main Evidence Ahead of Criminal Contempt Trial
19:30 GMTJust 3 in 5 US Republicans Trust Doctor Advice, Down 13 Points During Pandemic – Poll
19:13 GMTState Department Spokesperson Price Briefs Press in Washington, DC
18:27 GMTUS Slaps Commander of Iran's IRGC Basij Forces With Sanctions
18:18 GMTBiden Warns Putin of Economic Sanctions and Other Measures in Event of Ukraine Military Escalation
18:18 GMTWashington's Major Intersection Blocked by Protesters Demanding Cut to Defense Budget
18:05 GMTCapitol Riot Probe: Mark Meadows to Cease Cooperation With Jan. 6 Panel
17:59 GMT80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Held in Hawaii
17:53 GMTProposed US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
17:45 GMTMinsk Introduces Embargo on Some Goods in Response to Western Sanctions
17:37 GMTPentagon: Terrorist Threat to US From External Attacks Lowest Since 9/11
17:30 GMTUS Judge Rules Against Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors
17:17 GMTIOC Executive Board Holds Press Conference Amid US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
16:51 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Claims Country Is 'Fighting Off Forces of Evil' Every Day
16:51 GMTApple CEO Reportedly Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Preferential Treatment in Country
16:44 GMT'F**k You': Rittenhouse Hits Back at LeBron James After Basketball Star Doubts Tears in Court
16:38 GMTCan It: Elon Musk Rips Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill, Calls on Senate to Not Pass It
16:31 GMTUS Would Urge Germany to Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine, Reports Say