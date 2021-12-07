Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: 80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Held in Hawaii
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/proposed-us-defense-spending-bill-does-not-include-nord-stream-2-sanctions-1091328802.html
Proposed US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
Proposed US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
The proposed text of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), released on Tuesday, does not include any sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline
2021-12-07T17:53+0000
2021-12-07T17:53+0000
russia
ukraine
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083482516_0:152:3098:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_24ffbb827539427a188d42ceb851606d.jpg
Sen. Ted Cruz earlier this month said that he would stop blocking confirmation votes for Biden administration appointees in exchange for a vote to add sanctions over Nord Stream 2 to the NDAA. The newest version of the defense spending legislation will still have to pass both the House and Senate to make it to Biden’s desk.The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed in September, will deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline’s independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the February 12, 2019 EU Gas Directive. German regulators have to make a decision on certification by January 2022.
The republicans failed to placed NS2 sanctions forcing Biden. The fake Russian buildup story failed to help the republicans. Now the fake story can die a failure. Russia can explore ways to deny Ukraine gas transit fees since that's what the republicans want to preserve.
0
1
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083482516_185:0:2914:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_135694e5a15e699217c8a6970456949f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, ukraine, nord stream 2

Proposed US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

17:53 GMT 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / Anton VaganovFILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The proposed text of the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), released on Tuesday, does not include any sanctions against Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline despite attempts by lawmakers to add them to the legislation amid rising tensions with Moscow over the buildup of forces near Ukraine.
Sen. Ted Cruz earlier this month said that he would stop blocking confirmation votes for Biden administration appointees in exchange for a vote to add sanctions over Nord Stream 2 to the NDAA.
The newest version of the defense spending legislation will still have to pass both the House and Senate to make it to Biden’s desk.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, completed in September, will deliver gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. The process of certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as the pipeline’s independent operator is currently underway to ensure the project complies with the conditions of the February 12, 2019 EU Gas Directive.
German regulators have to make a decision on certification by January 2022.
300000
Discuss
Popular comments
The republicans failed to placed NS2 sanctions forcing Biden. The fake Russian buildup story failed to help the republicans. Now the fake story can die a failure. Russia can explore ways to deny Ukraine gas transit fees since that's what the republicans want to preserve.
FeEisi
7 December, 21:15 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:05 GMTCapitol Riot Probe: Mark Meadows to Cease Cooperation With Jan. 6 Panel
17:59 GMT80th National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Held in Hawaii
17:53 GMTProposed US Defense Spending Bill Does Not Include Nord Stream 2 Sanctions
17:45 GMTMinsk Introduces Embargo on Some Goods in Response to Western Sanctions
17:37 GMTPentagon: Terrorist Threat to US From External Attacks Lowest Since 9/11
17:30 GMTUS Judge Rules Against Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors
17:17 GMTIOC Executive Board Holds Press Conference Amid US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
16:51 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Claims Country Is 'Fighting Off Forces of Evil' Every Day
16:51 GMTApple CEO Reportedly Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Preferential Treatment in Country
16:44 GMT'F**k You': Rittenhouse Hits Back at LeBron James After Basketball Star Doubts Tears in Court
16:38 GMTCan It: Elon Musk Rips Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill, Calls on Senate to Not Pass It
16:31 GMTUS Would Urge Germany to Halt Nord Stream 2 Pipeline if Russia Invades Ukraine, Reports Say
16:16 GMTMan Kills Family, Himself Over Fake Vaccine Certificate in Germany, Reports Say
15:42 GMTDrug Sniffer Dog Van Spotted Outside Parliament After Cocaine Use Reported to Cops
15:31 GMTCalifornia Port Congestion Slowly Shrinking, But Still Risks Christmas Goods Delays
15:28 GMTRose McGowan’s Lawsuit Against Weinstein Dismissed After She Fails to File Paperwork by Deadline
15:27 GMTRussian President Putin and His US Counterpart Biden Hold Virtual Meeting
15:19 GMTUS Leaders Speak With Forked Tongue
15:18 GMTPence's Former Chief of Staff Reportedly Agrees to Cooperate With 6 January Committee
15:13 GMTFrench Police Arrest Suspect in Connection With Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's Murder, Media Claims