Pentagon: Terrorist Threat to US From External Attacks Lowest Since 9/11

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The terrorist threat to the United States from external attacks is at its lowest since 9/11, but there are still terrorist groups determined to harm American interests and personnel overseas, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for special operations and combating terrorism told a House hearing on Tuesday.
"The terrorist threat to the US homeland from externally-directed attacks is at its lowest since 9/11, but we still face a number of terrorist groups committed to targeting US interests and personnel abroad," Milancy Harris said.
Harris noted that such terrorist groups are proficient in new technology, creative in circumventing financial systems, and remain ideologically influential enough to motivate generations of new people to either join them or carry out independent attacks on their behalf.
In November, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin advisory that domestic violent extremism will continue to pose a significant threat to the US homeland next year, but the federal government is not aware of an imminent threat to a specific location in the United States.
Moreover, the DHS said foreign terrorist organizations such as al Qaeda and the Islamic State (both banned in Russia) will likely continue to have a highly visible online presence in an attempt to encourage US-based individuals to engage in violent activity, especially after the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, which terror groups perceive as a victory.
The DHS pointed out that the use of encrypted messaging by violent extremists may obscure early warnings of a pending terror attack.