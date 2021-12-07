Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Launched Into Space From Cape Canaveral in Florida
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/pentagon-chief-concerned-over-americans-declining-trust-in-us-military-under-biden-1091310476.html
Pentagon Chief Concerned Over Americans' Declining Trust in US Military Under Biden
Pentagon Chief Concerned Over Americans' Declining Trust in US Military Under Biden
A new survey conducted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has revealed that 45 percent of respondents have a "great deal of confidence"... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-07T09:46+0000
2021-12-07T09:46+0000
afghanistan
joe biden
donald trump
us
afghanistan
taliban
pentagon
us military
afghan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083505144_0:155:3086:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_97f09974a07373e231cc6200be011a44.jpg
US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin has said that he is concerned about Americans' waning trust in the military, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated on Monday.According to Kirby, Austin saw the survey findings on Saturday when he was visiting the Reagan National Defence Forum.Kirby further said that Austin "wants to spend a little bit more time and try to see if there's some wisdom he can glean from the survey".The Pentagon official said that even though the present approval ratings were "good numbers", they represented a 25 percent drop compared to when the survey was first conducted in 2018.A similar survey held in March of this year, before the Taliban* took over Kabul, claimed that Americans’ trust in the military had dropped by 14 percentage points since 2018. The new findings represent a further 11 percent drop.Kirby said that the perception among Americans of the US military, which he described as an "all-volunteer force" is important for the institution.While he refused to go into the reasons behind the declining ratings, the Pentagon official did admit that the institution of the military wasn't "immune from the polarisation occurring in the country writ large".Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), who attended a panel discussion at the Reagan National Defence Forum last week, said that America's "credibility" had been "jeopardised" by the troop withdrawal operations in Afghanistan.The senator further warned that the nation's allies and partners would stop looking to the US as a "partner of choice", if the survey findings were to translate to US perception among other nations.She also claimed that she was "pulled aside" by "many of our traditional allies and partners" and asked about the Afghanistan withdrawal at the Halifax Security Forum last month.The Taliban's swift military advance in Afghanistan since the signing of the Doha Deal with the Trump administration and its subsequent takeover of Kabul on 15 August 2021 has triggered widespread global as well as domestic criticism against the Biden administration.Former President Donald Trump even asked for Biden to "resign in disgrace" and said that the US has "never been [as] humiliated" as much as during the troop withdrawal process under Biden.*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
https://sputniknews.com/20210921/boris-johnson-contradicts-joe-biden-with-claim-of-intelligence-that-the-taliban-could-take-kabul--1089281585.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210815/trump-it-is-time-for-joe-biden-to-resign-in-disgrace-1083614892.html
It is absurd to expect that anyone in their right mind would support CRT, antifa, blm and the rainbow looney tune people during a war for national survival.
0
1
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/02/1083505144_179:0:2908:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c0c60d80c7eb8cfd540a3f9900740c2e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, donald trump, us, afghanistan, taliban, pentagon, us military, afghan war

Pentagon Chief Concerned Over Americans' Declining Trust in US Military Under Biden

09:46 GMT 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN MOOREFORT DRUM, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division arrive from a 9-month deployment in Afghanistan on December 08, 2020 in Fort Drum, New York.
FORT DRUM, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Army soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division arrive from a 9-month deployment in Afghanistan on December 08, 2020 in Fort Drum, New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHN MOORE
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
A new survey conducted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute has revealed that 45 percent of respondents have a "great deal of confidence" in the military, while 33 percent stated that they have "some confidence". Experts blame the declining ratings to the botched troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin has said that he is concerned about Americans' waning trust in the military, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated on Monday.
According to Kirby, Austin saw the survey findings on Saturday when he was visiting the Reagan National Defence Forum.

"He obviously took it seriously when he had a chance to at least look at it briefly", he further said.

Kirby further said that Austin "wants to spend a little bit more time and try to see if there's some wisdom he can glean from the survey".
The Pentagon official said that even though the present approval ratings were "good numbers", they represented a 25 percent drop compared to when the survey was first conducted in 2018.
A similar survey held in March of this year, before the Taliban* took over Kabul, claimed that Americans’ trust in the military had dropped by 14 percentage points since 2018. The new findings represent a further 11 percent drop.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a news conference in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
Afghanistan
Boris Johnson Contradicts Joe Biden With Claim of Intelligence That Taliban Could Take Kabul
21 September, 21:07 GMT
Kirby said that the perception among Americans of the US military, which he described as an "all-volunteer force" is important for the institution.

"…The American public's perceptions of the United States military matters to us, not just from a recruiting perspective, although that's valid, but also from a representational perspective", said Kirby.

While he refused to go into the reasons behind the declining ratings, the Pentagon official did admit that the institution of the military wasn't "immune from the polarisation occurring in the country writ large".
Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), who attended a panel discussion at the Reagan National Defence Forum last week, said that America's "credibility" had been "jeopardised" by the troop withdrawal operations in Afghanistan.
The senator further warned that the nation's allies and partners would stop looking to the US as a "partner of choice", if the survey findings were to translate to US perception among other nations.
She also claimed that she was "pulled aside" by "many of our traditional allies and partners" and asked about the Afghanistan withdrawal at the Halifax Security Forum last month.
U.S. President Joe Biden meets virtually with governors, mayors, and other state and local elected officials to discuss the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2021
Trump Urges Biden to 'Resign in Disgrace' as Taliban Declare 'End to War' in Afghanistan
15 August, 22:15 GMT
The Taliban's swift military advance in Afghanistan since the signing of the Doha Deal with the Trump administration and its subsequent takeover of Kabul on 15 August 2021 has triggered widespread global as well as domestic criticism against the Biden administration.
Former President Donald Trump even asked for Biden to "resign in disgrace" and said that the US has "never been [as] humiliated" as much as during the troop withdrawal process under Biden.

"We ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our administration left for him —a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America", Trump said in a statement on 17 August, two days after the Afghan capital fell to the Taliban.

*The Taliban is an organisation under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.
101000
Discuss
Popular comments
It is absurd to expect that anyone in their right mind would support CRT, antifa, blm and the rainbow looney tune people during a war for national survival.
Notta Snowflake
7 December, 13:16 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:14 GMT'Blink Twice': Kamala Harris Aide 'Absolutely Loves' His Job, But Netizens Don't Buy It
10:09 GMTNovak Djokovic Signs Up for ATP Cup Amid Row Over Tennis Star's Vaccination Status
10:00 GMT'I Would Like Messi to Be Sincere': Robert Lewandowski Blasts PSG Star's Ballon d'Or Remarks
09:46 GMTPentagon Chief Concerned Over Americans' Declining Trust in US Military Under Biden
09:23 GMTCar Bomb Explosion in Southern Iraq Reportedly Kills 7 People - Video, Photo
09:14 GMTPalestinian Activist Adopts Recycling & Mass Education as PA Struggles to Cope With Piles of Waste
09:08 GMT'It's a Signal to Washington', Say Experts as India Expands Military Ties With Russia
08:58 GMTRussia Approves Flight of Two Japanese Tourists to ISS, Marking Return to Space Tourism
08:48 GMTAstroworld Tragedy: Travis Scott Asks Judge to Dismiss at Least One of 300 Lawsuits Against Him
08:42 GMTWhite House: Video Call With Putin Only Item on Biden's Timetable for Tuesday
08:36 GMTPutin, Biden Set to Hold 'Secure' Video Call Amid Ukraine Tensions
08:33 GMTLaser Communications Relay Demonstration Launched Into Space From Cape Canaveral in Florida
08:15 GMTEx-Madhya Pradesh State Chief Slams BJP After Hindu Activists Vandalise Catholic School in India
07:49 GMTPrince Harry Raises Eyebrows as Duke Says Quitting Jobs Can Be Good For Mental Health
07:23 GMTArsenal Star Martin Odegaard Slams His Own Team After Shock Loss to Everton in Premier League
07:18 GMTIndian Farmer Turns Into Millionaire Overnight After Digging Up 13-Carat Diamond
07:10 GMTFramed Naked Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Other Nude Pictures Belonging to Epstein Shown at Trial
07:04 GMTChina Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott
07:00 GMTMost Americans, Europeans Oppose Cancel Culture, Poll Reveals
06:42 GMTUS Completes Construction of Long-Range Radar Against Missile Threats in Alaska