https://sputniknews.com/20211207/pences-former-chief-of-staff-reportedly-agrees-to-cooperate-with-6-january-committee-1091323080.html

Pence's Former Chief of Staff Reportedly Agrees to Cooperate With 6 January Committee

Pence's Former Chief of Staff Reportedly Agrees to Cooperate With 6 January Committee

Former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, reportedly agreed to testify before and work with the House 6 January committee

2021-12-07T15:18+0000

2021-12-07T15:18+0000

2021-12-07T15:18+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091322759_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e86613af54896c59682f802f0e314f0c.jpg

Former chief of staff to vice-president Mike Pence, Marc Short, has agreed to cooperate with the House 6 January committee, CNN reported citing three anonymous sources.Short accompanied Pence on the day angry protesters rushed into the Congress building seeking to thwart the certification of the 2020 results. He remained at his side even as the then-vice president was evacuated from the building, which he visited to formally acknowledge the certification process.Both Pence's former top aide and 6 January committee refused to comment on the report.One source told the news media that the House committee has been enjoying "significant cooperation with Team Pence" so far. CNN earlier also reported that a number of people from Pence's orbit expressed willingness to cooperate, including Marc Short.Some of them, however, reportedly asked for a "friendly subpoena" as a disguise. The committee subpoenaed Marc Short several weeks ago.The 6 January committee was established at the behest from the House Democrats with the goal of investigating the events on the day pro-Trump protesters, frustrated by the then-president's electoral defeat, stormed the Capitol. The case is already being looked into by the FBI.Many Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, whom the Democrats accused of being complicit in the storming of the Congress building, criticised the creation of the committee. Trump alleged that it was established to damage him and was nothing more than another "witch hunt". The former POTUS also pointed out the fact that the 6 January protests have already been investigated by law enforcement agencies.

https://sputniknews.com/20211206/ex-dc-national-guard-official-slams-testimonies-of-pentagon-generals-on-6-january-as-absolute-lies-1091296011.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

us