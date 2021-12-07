Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/most-americans-europeans-oppose-cancel-culture-poll-reveals-1091306526.html
Most Americans, Europeans Oppose Cancel Culture, Poll Reveals
Most Americans, Europeans Oppose Cancel Culture, Poll Reveals
The majority of people in the US, Germany, the UK, and France oppose so-called cancel culture, according to a French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) poll for Sputnik.
2021-12-07T07:00+0000
2021-12-07T07:07+0000
world
france
gender reassignment
us
germany
same-sex couple
poll
ifop
uk
cancel culture
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091308448_0:53:960:593_1920x0_80_0_0_a17b3334cfff956e3188cad751439047.jpg
Fifty percent of respondents in the United States are against cancel culture, a phenomenon or practice of publicly rejecting, boycotting, or ending support for particular people or groups as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure, the IFOP poll has revealed. In the UK, the number of people objecting to the modern form of ostracism stood at 49 percent, while in Germany it's 59 percent.The poll has also revealed that Germany, France, and the UK are more open than the US to the idea of introducing sexual orientation and gender change education into school curricula, though Americans are more supportive of the right of minors to undergo medical treatment that delays puberty.Respondents in the four countries were asked if they support or oppose a September decision by a UK Court of Appeal to allow teenagers under 16 to give informed consent to a medical treatment delaying puberty, necessary for gender change. The US came on out on top with more than a third of respondents (36 percent) being in favour, followed by Germany with 34 percent. At the same time, about half of those surveyed in all four countries were against the decision, with 52 percent in France and the UK, and 48 percent in the US and Germany. The respondents were also asked if they would support or oppose the idea of including information on same-sex relationships in school curricula. With the exception of the US, the number of supporters of the idea was higher than the number of its opponents — 64 percent voted in favour in Germany, while 27 percent were against it; 52 percent approved of the idea in the UK versus 33 percent who objected to it; 42 percent in the US backed the proposal, while 43 percent disapproved of the idea.Germany also turned out to be the most open to the suggestion of including gender change studies in schools, with 53 percent favouring the idea as opposed to only 37 percent against. In France, opinions were divided with 41 percent voting "for" and 42 percent "against". In the UK and the US, the "against" option was chosen by a majority of respondents – 44 percent versus 39 percent in the UK, and 48 percent versus 40 percent in the US. These ideas have been mainly promoted by the green and liberal parties, and opposed by the conservatives, the poll found. The survey, which included 4,010 people aged 18 and over, was conducted online in the form of a questionnaire from 24-26 November in Germany, France, the UK, and the US. The questionnaire was prepared following a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai International Discussion Club, in which he criticised cancel culture and the Western practice of teaching gender change to children, calling it "terrible" when minors are pushed to make choices that could negatively affect the rest of their lives.
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/psu-professor-resigns-claims-woke-ideology-cancel-culture-deprive-students-of-thinking-abilities-1088898328.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211027/texas-house-launches-probe-into-school-library-books-on-race-and-sexuality-1090260732.html
france
us
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091308448_68:0:921:640_1920x0_80_0_0_66cc81b6465ce27f3f31d60d666cae0a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, france, gender reassignment, us, germany, same-sex couple, poll, ifop, uk, cancel culture

Most Americans, Europeans Oppose Cancel Culture, Poll Reveals

07:00 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 07:07 GMT 07.12.2021)
CC0 / / Cancel culture
Cancel culture - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of people in the US, Germany, the UK, and France oppose so-called cancel culture, according to a French Institute of Public Opinion (IFOP) poll for Sputnik.
Fifty percent of respondents in the United States are against cancel culture, a phenomenon or practice of publicly rejecting, boycotting, or ending support for particular people or groups as a way of expressing disapproval and exerting social pressure, the IFOP poll has revealed. In the UK, the number of people objecting to the modern form of ostracism stood at 49 percent, while in Germany it's 59 percent.
Only 33 percent of Americans, 27 percent of British, and 29 percent of Germans had a positive opinion of cancel culture. The situation differs in France, where the number of opponents was significantly lower at 38 percent, while the number of those undecided stood at 29 percent. Still, only 33 percent of French residents supported cancel culture.
The poll has also revealed that Germany, France, and the UK are more open than the US to the idea of introducing sexual orientation and gender change education into school curricula, though Americans are more supportive of the right of minors to undergo medical treatment that delays puberty.
Portland State University - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
PSU Professor Resigns, Says ‘Woke Ideology,’ Cancel Culture Deprive Students of Thinking Abilities
8 September, 23:10 GMT
Respondents in the four countries were asked if they support or oppose a September decision by a UK Court of Appeal to allow teenagers under 16 to give informed consent to a medical treatment delaying puberty, necessary for gender change. The US came on out on top with more than a third of respondents (36 percent) being in favour, followed by Germany with 34 percent.
At the same time, about half of those surveyed in all four countries were against the decision, with 52 percent in France and the UK, and 48 percent in the US and Germany.
The respondents were also asked if they would support or oppose the idea of including information on same-sex relationships in school curricula.
With the exception of the US, the number of supporters of the idea was higher than the number of its opponents — 64 percent voted in favour in Germany, while 27 percent were against it; 52 percent approved of the idea in the UK versus 33 percent who objected to it; 42 percent in the US backed the proposal, while 43 percent disapproved of the idea.
Books - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2021
Texas House Launches Probe Into School Library Books’ on Race and Sexuality
27 October, 20:16 GMT
Germany also turned out to be the most open to the suggestion of including gender change studies in schools, with 53 percent favouring the idea as opposed to only 37 percent against. In France, opinions were divided with 41 percent voting "for" and 42 percent "against". In the UK and the US, the "against" option was chosen by a majority of respondents – 44 percent versus 39 percent in the UK, and 48 percent versus 40 percent in the US.
These ideas have been mainly promoted by the green and liberal parties, and opposed by the conservatives, the poll found.
The survey, which included 4,010 people aged 18 and over, was conducted online in the form of a questionnaire from 24-26 November in Germany, France, the UK, and the US. The questionnaire was prepared following a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai International Discussion Club, in which he criticised cancel culture and the Western practice of teaching gender change to children, calling it "terrible" when minors are pushed to make choices that could negatively affect the rest of their lives.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:23 GMTArsenal Star Martin Odegaard Slams His Own Team After Shock Loss to Everton in Premier League
07:18 GMTIndian Farmer Turns Into Millionaire Overnight After Digging Up 13-Carat Diamond
07:10 GMTFramed Naked Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Other Nude Pictures Belonging to Epstein Shown at Trial
07:04 GMTChina Slams US for 'Trying to Disrupt' Beijing Olympics, Vows Response to Diplomatic Boycott
07:00 GMTMost Americans, Europeans Oppose Cancel Culture, Poll Reveals
06:42 GMTUS Completes Construction of Long-Range Radar Against Missile Threats in Alaska
06:41 GMTSweden's Newly-Minted Civil Affairs Minister Under Fire for Nazi Salute to White Power Music
06:32 GMTSlow Raab, Email Backlog & Staff Shortage: Whistleblower Reveals UK Foreign Office's Afghan Failures
05:44 GMTFormer NATO Boss Warns of 'Completely Concrete' Plans for 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine
05:01 GMTSaab Shares Plunge as Finland Reported to Pick F-35 in Fighter Fleet Upgrade
04:48 GMTAnalyst Hopes Biden, Putin De-escalate US-Russia Tensions in Upcoming Video Call
04:44 GMTBiden Administration's Boycott of Beijing Olympics 'Minimal Option', Retired Diplomat Says
03:54 GMTVery Unstable: Astrophysicists Explain Why Our Solar System Has Shape of Croissant
03:46 GMTTrump Would Defeat Biden If Election Held Today - Report
02:56 GMTTesla to Replace 'Autopilot' Cameras Over Defective Circuit Boards, No Recall Yet - Report
02:15 GMTBiden Adm. Stresses Art World Full of Corruption as Hunter Sells His Artwork for Lots of Money
01:56 GMTWitness Says Ghislaine Maxwell Asked Her to Recruit Girls For Oral Sex With Epstein - Reports
01:28 GMTCalifornia Professors Urge State Not to Reform Math Teaching in Schools for Sake of Social Justice
00:25 GMTVideos: Israel Hits Latakia Port Area in Syria, State Media Reports
00:16 GMTTPLF On Retreat in Amhara After Ethiopian Army’s Capture of Strategic Cities Dessie, Kombolcha