Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/minneapolis-man-arrested-after-trying-to-intimidate-judge-in-kim-potter-trial--1091317043.html
Minneapolis Man Arrested After Trying to 'Intimidate' Judge in Kim Potter Trial
Minneapolis Man Arrested After Trying to 'Intimidate' Judge in Kim Potter Trial
African American Cortez Rice has been charged after he attempted to intimidate a judge in the case of police officer Kim Potter, who shot a 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright
2021-12-07T11:31+0000
2021-12-07T11:31+0000
us
police shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315902_0:289:3072:2017_1920x0_80_0_0_c93cdb7d9fb3b0420a57d508ed45371c.jpg
African American Cortez Rice has been charged with a felony for "tampering with a judicial officer" after he purportedly tried to "intimidate" Judge Regina Chiu, who is handling the case of Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. The latter is facing charges of criminal negligence after accidentally shooting 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright after he resisted arrest.Rice was arrested after he livestreamed a "protest" he held on 6 November, purportedly outside of Judge Regina Chiu's house, demanding that she reverse her decision to ban cameras from her courtroom for the duration of Kim Potter's trial. He later posted and deleted the video from his stream.It is unclear if the man indeed managed to find the judge's house, but in her complaint Regina Chiu accused Rice of trying to "intimidate her and to interfere with the judicial process".Cortez Rice denies trying to scare the judge.The two notably met in court in October, when Regina Chiu was looking into Rice's violation of the terms of his probation from an illegal weapons possession conviction. The judge allowed the man to remain on probation instead of going to prison.The case that Regina Chiu is now presiding over is more high-profile. Police officer Kim Potter is accused of criminal negligence after she fatally shot Daunte Wright in April 2021. The man's car was pulled over by her and her partner for a minor traffic offence, but the police officers soon realised there was a warrant for his arrest on a weapons charge.Wright resisted the handcuffing and tried to get back into his vehicle. Potter warned him that she was going to strike him with her taser, but instead of grabbing the non-lethal weapon, she drew her handgun and pulled the trigger. Both prosecutors and the defence agreed that her actions were an accident, but the prosecution insists they constitute criminal negligence.
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/trial-of-former-police-officer-kim-potter-begins-in-us-court-for-shooting-of-daunte-wright-1091151107.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091315902_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_783e38f73bac280c8ce41f5c619a414a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, police shooting

Minneapolis Man Arrested After Trying to 'Intimidate' Judge in Kim Potter Trial

11:31 GMT 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRANDON BELLCortez Rice (C) leads a chant during a rally in front of the Hennepin County Government Center on March 28, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Cortez Rice (C) leads a chant during a rally in front of the Hennepin County Government Center on March 28, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / BRANDON BELL
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The judge that was the target of the harassment is presiding over the case of a Minneapolis police officer who killed a 20-year-old black man during an arrest. The officer confused her taser with a handgun and fatally shot the man.
African American Cortez Rice has been charged with a felony for "tampering with a judicial officer" after he purportedly tried to "intimidate" Judge Regina Chiu, who is handling the case of Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter. The latter is facing charges of criminal negligence after accidentally shooting 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright after he resisted arrest.
Rice was arrested after he livestreamed a "protest" he held on 6 November, purportedly outside of Judge Regina Chiu's house, demanding that she reverse her decision to ban cameras from her courtroom for the duration of Kim Potter's trial. He later posted and deleted the video from his stream.

"We on her heels. Waiting for the gang to get up here [...] What she think. We want cameras. The people deserve to know", Cortez Rice said. He also yelled Chiu's name at the door of the house adding: "We demand transparency. We'd hate you to get kicked out of your apartment".

It is unclear if the man indeed managed to find the judge's house, but in her complaint Regina Chiu accused Rice of trying to "intimidate her and to interfere with the judicial process".
Cortez Rice denies trying to scare the judge.
"I just made a live video on it and I was just there to make sure she can hear us", he said.
The two notably met in court in October, when Regina Chiu was looking into Rice's violation of the terms of his probation from an illegal weapons possession conviction. The judge allowed the man to remain on probation instead of going to prison.
The case that Regina Chiu is now presiding over is more high-profile. Police officer Kim Potter is accused of criminal negligence after she fatally shot Daunte Wright in April 2021. The man's car was pulled over by her and her partner for a minor traffic offence, but the police officers soon realised there was a warrant for his arrest on a weapons charge.
People look at a memorial in Washington Square Park for Daunte Wright and for Dominique Lucious in New York City, U.S., April 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
Trial of Former Police Officer Kim Potter Begins in US Court for Shooting of Daunte Wright
30 November, 17:52 GMT
Wright resisted the handcuffing and tried to get back into his vehicle. Potter warned him that she was going to strike him with her taser, but instead of grabbing the non-lethal weapon, she drew her handgun and pulled the trigger. Both prosecutors and the defence agreed that her actions were an accident, but the prosecution insists they constitute criminal negligence.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:08 GMTModi Warns BJP Lawmakers Against Skipping Parliament Sessions Amid Tensions With Opposition
12:01 GMT'This Isn't a Harry Kane We've Grown to Love': Man U Great Rio Ferdinand Rips Into Spurs Talisman
11:59 GMTChris Cuomo Preparing to Sue CNN and Demand $18 Million Plus Damages, Media Says
11:57 GMTMunawar Faruqui Dropped From Comedy Festival After BJP Member's Complaint
11:54 GMTYemen's Houthi Rebels Announce Massive Attack on Saudi Military, Oil Facilities
11:52 GMTProtesters Demand Repeal of Armed Forces Act In India's Nagaland State
11:36 GMTNew Zealand Deploys Naval Ship as Malaita Province Leader Seeks Independence from Solomon Islands
11:36 GMTUK House of Commons Discusses the 'Nationality and Borders Bill'
11:32 GMTWSJ Report on China’s Military Base on Africa’s Atlantic Coast ‘Not True' - Chinese Military Expert
11:31 GMTMinneapolis Man Arrested After Trying to 'Intimidate' Judge in Kim Potter Trial
11:14 GMTTrump's Oxygen Levels Fell 'Dangerously Low' During His Bout With COVID-19, Meadows Claims in Book
11:13 GMTChina’s Type 055 Destroyer Holds Anti-Submarine Drills Amid US Threats
11:09 GMTSouth Korea Backs Beijing Winter Olympic Games Despite US Boycott
11:04 GMTTrump Berates 'Corrupt News' Over Allegations He Was COVID-Positive Ahead of 2020 Debate With Biden
10:55 GMTLive Updates: Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden Hold Talks Amid Growing Tensions
10:52 GMTKremlin: US Decision on Beijing Olympics Can Hardly Be Called Boycott
10:45 GMTScientists Apply 'Immortality Mushroom' to Synthesise Nanogold
10:14 GMT'Blink Twice': Kamala Harris Aide 'Absolutely Loves' His Job, But Netizens Don't Buy It
10:09 GMTNovak Djokovic Signs Up for ATP Cup Amid Row Over Tennis Star's Vaccination Status
10:00 GMT'I Would Like Messi to Be Sincere': Robert Lewandowski Blasts PSG Star's Ballon d'Or Remarks