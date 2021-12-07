Registration was successful!
2021-12-07T19:30+0000
2021-12-07T19:31+0000
Just 3 in 5 US Republicans Trust Doctor Advice, Down 13 Points During Pandemic – Poll

19:30 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 19:31 GMT 07.12.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The coronavirus pandemic has eroded faith in doctors among Republicans in the United States, with many seeking second opinions or other sources of medical information, a Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.
As fewer Republicans are confident in the accuracy of their doctor's advice, more now say they "usually feel it is necessary to check for second opinions or do [their] own research on the subject," a press release explaining the poll said.
“Currently, 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are confident, down from 73% in 2010,” the release said.
Meanwhile, more Democrats and Democratic leaners are confident now (71 percent) than were in the past, especially compared with the 62 percent measured in 2002, the release also said.
As a result, Democrats' confidence exceeds Republican confidence for the first time in Gallup's trend dating back to 2002, the release a.
Increasing skepticism of science and medical advice among Republicans likely is a significant factor in lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates compared with Democrats and political independents, according to the release.
