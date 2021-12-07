https://sputniknews.com/20211207/just-3-in-5-us-republicans-trust-doctor-advice-down-13-points-during-pandemic--poll-1091331031.html

Just 3 in 5 US Republicans Trust Doctor Advice, Down 13 Points During Pandemic – Poll

2021-12-07T19:30+0000

As fewer Republicans are confident in the accuracy of their doctor's advice, more now say they "usually feel it is necessary to check for second opinions or do [their] own research on the subject," a press release explaining the poll said.Meanwhile, more Democrats and Democratic leaners are confident now (71 percent) than were in the past, especially compared with the 62 percent measured in 2002, the release also said.As a result, Democrats' confidence exceeds Republican confidence for the first time in Gallup's trend dating back to 2002, the release a.Increasing skepticism of science and medical advice among Republicans likely is a significant factor in lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates compared with Democrats and political independents, according to the release.

