Israeli Prime Minister Claims Country Is 'Fighting Off Forces of Evil' Every Day
Israeli Prime Minister Claims Country Is 'Fighting Off Forces of Evil' Every Day
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stated that his country is "fighting off the forces of evil day and night".
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has pledged that the country's military will never stop fighting those groups that seek the destruction of Israel, as he delivered a speech at a trilateral summit with representatives of Greece and Cyprus.Bennett promised to continue to "act against destructive forces" endangering the Jewish state and to "persevere".The prime minister, however, did not comment on the 6 December media reports regarding the alleged latest military action by the IDF. Syrian media accused Israel of carrying out air strikes that targeted the commercial port Latakia. According to them, ШВА fighter jets fired several missiles at the port. It is unclear what the objective for the attack was.The strike that came on Monday night resulted in several docked cargo ships catching fire. The blaze was later extinguished, according to local media reports.Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack. Syrian media regularly report enemy aircraft carrying out strikes on the Syrian territory, often blaming the Israeli defence forces. Most times, Tel Aviv ignores these allegations, but at times it confirms landing strikes in Syria. IDF claims to be targeting Iran-backed armed groups and Iranian military forces that seek to attack Israel.Both Damascus and Tehran deny there is any Iranian presence on Syria's soil - apart from a few military advisers who have been deployed to help Damascus deal with the terrorist threats on its territory.
middle east, israel, israel defense forces (idf)

Israeli Prime Minister Claims Country Is 'Fighting Off Forces of Evil' Every Day

16:51 GMT 07.12.2021
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem August 1, 2021.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem August 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
The prime minister's comments come in the wake of recent airstrikes on the Syrian commercial port, Latakia, which caused several cargo ships to go up in flames. Syrian state media has blamed Tel Aviv for the hit, and Israel has neither denied nor confirmed the accusation.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has pledged that the country's military will never stop fighting those groups that seek the destruction of Israel, as he delivered a speech at a trilateral summit with representatives of Greece and Cyprus.
"We are fighting off the forces of evil in this region, day and night. We will not stop for one second. It happens almost every day".
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaks about Israeli couple arrested in Turkey for snapping, sharing photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home. - Sputnik International
Naftali Bennett
Israeli Prime Minister
Bennett promised to continue to "act against destructive forces" endangering the Jewish state and to "persevere".
The prime minister, however, did not comment on the 6 December media reports regarding the alleged latest military action by the IDF. Syrian media accused Israel of carrying out air strikes that targeted the commercial port Latakia. According to them, ШВА fighter jets fired several missiles at the port. It is unclear what the objective for the attack was.
The strike that came on Monday night resulted in several docked cargo ships catching fire. The blaze was later extinguished, according to local media reports.
Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack. Syrian media regularly report enemy aircraft carrying out strikes on the Syrian territory, often blaming the Israeli defence forces. Most times, Tel Aviv ignores these allegations, but at times it confirms landing strikes in Syria. IDF claims to be targeting Iran-backed armed groups and Iranian military forces that seek to attack Israel.
In this Sunday, July 16, 2006 file photo, an Israeli F-16 warplane takes off to a mission in Lebanon from an air force base in northern Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
Videos: Israel Hits Latakia Port Area in Syria, State Media Reports
00:25 GMT
Both Damascus and Tehran deny there is any Iranian presence on Syria's soil - apart from a few military advisers who have been deployed to help Damascus deal with the terrorist threats on its territory.
Bennet should make certain that mossad stops adding LSD in the water supply (which is stolen from the neighbouring states anyway) and his hallucinating paranoia will disappear!
mmandrake
7 December, 20:13 GMT1
