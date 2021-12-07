https://sputniknews.com/20211207/israeli-prime-minister-claims-country-is-fighting-off-forces-of-evil-every-day-1091327237.html

Israeli Prime Minister Claims Country Is 'Fighting Off Forces of Evil' Every Day

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has stated that his country is "fighting off the forces of evil day and night".

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has pledged that the country's military will never stop fighting those groups that seek the destruction of Israel, as he delivered a speech at a trilateral summit with representatives of Greece and Cyprus.Bennett promised to continue to "act against destructive forces" endangering the Jewish state and to "persevere".The prime minister, however, did not comment on the 6 December media reports regarding the alleged latest military action by the IDF. Syrian media accused Israel of carrying out air strikes that targeted the commercial port Latakia. According to them, ШВА fighter jets fired several missiles at the port. It is unclear what the objective for the attack was.The strike that came on Monday night resulted in several docked cargo ships catching fire. The blaze was later extinguished, according to local media reports.Tel Aviv has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the attack. Syrian media regularly report enemy aircraft carrying out strikes on the Syrian territory, often blaming the Israeli defence forces. Most times, Tel Aviv ignores these allegations, but at times it confirms landing strikes in Syria. IDF claims to be targeting Iran-backed armed groups and Iranian military forces that seek to attack Israel.Both Damascus and Tehran deny there is any Iranian presence on Syria's soil - apart from a few military advisers who have been deployed to help Damascus deal with the terrorist threats on its territory.

