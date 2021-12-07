https://sputniknews.com/20211207/ioc-executive-board-holds-press-conference-amid-us-diplomatic-boycott-of-beijing-olympics-1091311309.html

IOC Executive Board Holds Press Conference Amid US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

IOC Executive Board is holding a press conference after the US has announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

Watch a live broadcast from Lausanne, Switzerland, where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board is holding a press conference on Tuesday after a videoconference focusing on the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.The event comes a day after the US announced a diplomatic boycott of the event, saying that no government officials will travel to China to attend the games. Multiple US lawmakers and public figures called for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, citing alleged human rights violations against Uyghurs in northwestern China, as well as Beijing's actions in Tibet. China has repeatedly rejected the allegations. Calls for a boycott intensified as the former world number one women's doubles tennis player Peng Shuai disappeared from the public eye after accusing former Chinese Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. Although her statement disappeared from social media shortly after it was made, Peng Shuai received strong support from athletes all over the world, with many demanding that Beijing address the issue and comment on Peng's whereabouts. The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place between 4 and 20 February 2022.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

