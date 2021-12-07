Registration was successful!
International
Hunter Biden's Dirty Secrets Revealed in Laptop From Hell
Hunter Biden's Dirty Secrets Revealed in Laptop From Hell
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about failing JCPOA talks in Vienna, parents of the Oxford school shooter... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-07T12:14+0000
2021-12-07T12:14+0000
Hunter Biden's Dirty Secrets Revealed in Laptop From Hell
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about failing JCPOA talks in Vienna, parents of the Oxford school shooter attempting to flee, secret dealings of the Biden family being revealed, and Myanmar’s ousted leader being sentenced to prison after a military coup.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | Biden Keeps War Machine Oiled and ReadyFaran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Oxford School Killer Parents ChargedMiranda Devine - Author of ‘Laptop From Hell’ | Hunter Biden's Dirty Secrets Revealed in ‘Laptop From Hell’Carl Zha - Podcaster and Analyst | Ousted Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 4 YearsIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the disappointing global posture review from an administration that feels like any action is a good action, as well as talks over renewing JCPOA breaking down.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on the Jussie Smollett case and how Michelle Obama initially got him off charges of faking a hate crime. We also talked about the parents of the Oxford school shooter being charged for involuntary manslaughter.In the third hour, Miranda Devine joined the conversation to talk about the shady overseas business deals that Hunter Biden profited from using his father’s influence. We were also joined by Carl Zha to discuss Nobel Peace winner and former leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi’s conviction for incitement and breaking COVID-19 rules after the military seized power in February.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
myanmar, us, iran, aung san suu kyi, biden, laptop, chris cuomo, fault lines, jcpoa, jussie smollett

Hunter Biden's Dirty Secrets Revealed in Laptop From Hell

12:14 GMT 07.12.2021
Hunter Biden's Dirty Secrets Revealed in Laptop From Hell
Shane Stranahan - Sputnik International
Shane Stranahan
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about failing JCPOA talks in Vienna, parents of the Oxford school shooter attempting to flee, secret dealings of the Biden family being revealed, and Myanmar’s ousted leader being sentenced to prison after a military coup.
Guests:
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector | Biden Keeps War Machine Oiled and Ready
Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Oxford School Killer Parents Charged
Miranda Devine - Author of ‘Laptop From Hell’ | Hunter Biden's Dirty Secrets Revealed in ‘Laptop From Hell’
Carl Zha - Podcaster and Analyst | Ousted Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi Sentenced to 4 Years
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about the disappointing global posture review from an administration that feels like any action is a good action, as well as talks over renewing JCPOA breaking down.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a discussion on the Jussie Smollett case and how Michelle Obama initially got him off charges of faking a hate crime. We also talked about the parents of the Oxford school shooter being charged for involuntary manslaughter.
In the third hour, Miranda Devine joined the conversation to talk about the shady overseas business deals that Hunter Biden profited from using his father’s influence. We were also joined by Carl Zha to discuss Nobel Peace winner and former leader of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi’s conviction for incitement and breaking COVID-19 rules after the military seized power in February.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
