French Presidential Candidate Zemmour's Party Now Counts 20,000 Members, Report Says



PARIS (Sputnik) - The new party of the right-wing French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, Reconquete, has already gathered 20,000 members, French national broadcaster BMF TV reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the politician.
Thanks to the contributions of new members, the party has already raised 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million), in addition to the money raised since the first official meeting of Zemmour with his supporters on Sunday, according to the channel.
Zemmour, an author and TV commentator, announced his presidential candidacy on 30 November. The 63-year-old stands out among the right as more hardline than veteran politician Marine Le Pen.
During his first campaign speech to supporters on 5 December at the exhibition centre in Villepinte, a commune in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, the candidate announced the creation of his own political movement, Reconquete.