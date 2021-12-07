Registration was successful!
Live Video: IOC Executive Board Holds Press Conference Amid US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
'F**k You': Rittenhouse Hits Back at LeBron James After Basketball Star Doubts Tears in Court
'F**k You': Rittenhouse Hits Back at LeBron James After Basketball Star Doubts Tears in Court
American basketball superstar LeBron James was one of the many viewers who were glued to the screen during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial. At the point when... 07.12.2021, Sputnik International
Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been acquitted on all charges after shooting dead several people in Wisconsin last year, blasted LeBron James for doubting his tears in court and said he is no longer a Lakers fan.One of the hosts followed up with a smirk: "You have to give the man credit. It took all four of his brain cells to construct that tweet."Back in November during his hearing, Rittenhouse seemed a lot less confident, breaking into tears while delivering his testimony and claiming self-defence in the Kenosha shooting where he killed two people. His crying, however, did not seem to convince LeBron, who took to Twitter to say: "What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court," finishing it off with several laughing emojis. LeBron's dig at Rittenhouse divided netizens into two camps, with some supporting the basketball star and others blasting him for denigrating the teenager. The verdict itself also polarised views: after Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges related to the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a violent protest last year in Kenosha, the public ended up divided. Some rejoiced and celebrated the verdict as a triumph of justice, whereas others blasted the US' "broken" judicial system.
Daria Bedenko
American basketball superstar LeBron James was one of the many viewers who were glued to the screen during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial. At the point when everybody discussed the teenager's emotional testimony in court, LeBron took to Twitter to call out Rittenhouse's tears as fake.
Kyle Rittenhouse, who has been acquitted on all charges after shooting dead several people in Wisconsin last year, blasted LeBron James for doubting his tears in court and said he is no longer a Lakers fan.

"I was really p****d off when he said that because I liked LeBron, and then I'm like, you know what, f*** you, LeBron," Rittenhouse said during his appearance on the You Are Here conservative podcast.

One of the hosts followed up with a smirk: "You have to give the man credit. It took all four of his brain cells to construct that tweet."
Back in November during his hearing, Rittenhouse seemed a lot less confident, breaking into tears while delivering his testimony and claiming self-defence in the Kenosha shooting where he killed two people.
His crying, however, did not seem to convince LeBron, who took to Twitter to say: "What tears????? I didn't see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court," finishing it off with several laughing emojis. LeBron's dig at Rittenhouse divided netizens into two camps, with some supporting the basketball star and others blasting him for denigrating the teenager.
The verdict itself also polarised views: after Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges related to the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber during a violent protest last year in Kenosha, the public ended up divided. Some rejoiced and celebrated the verdict as a triumph of justice, whereas others blasted the US' "broken" judicial system.
