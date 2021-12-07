https://sputniknews.com/20211207/fire-in-burundi-prison-reportedly-kills-38-people-injures-69-others---photo-video-1091321579.html

Fire in Burundi Prison Reportedly Kills 38 People, Injures 69 Others - Photo, Video

A prison in Burundi damaged by deadly fire.

The fire broke out in the prison, where at least 1,000 prisoners are kept, at about 4 a.m. (02.00 GMT). Staffers from the local office of the Red Cross and firefighters immediately arrived at the scene.The roads leading to the prison were blocked by the police and the military.

