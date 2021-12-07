Registration was successful!
Fire in Burundi Prison Reportedly Kills 38 People, Injures 69 Others - Photo, Video
Fire in Burundi Prison Reportedly Kills 38 People, Injures 69 Others - Photo, Video
A prison in Burundi damaged by deadly fire.
2021-12-07T13:12+0000
2021-12-07T13:13+0000
burundi
news
prison
fire
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091320597_0:62:669:438_1920x0_80_0_0_511b16507f22b2ec25e0fc6299edfad8.jpg
The fire broke out in the prison, where at least 1,000 prisoners are kept, at about 4 a.m. (02.00 GMT). Staffers from the local office of the Red Cross and firefighters immediately arrived at the scene.The roads leading to the prison were blocked by the police and the military.
burundi
burundi, news, prison, fire

Fire in Burundi Prison Reportedly Kills 38 People, Injures 69 Others - Photo, Video

13:12 GMT 07.12.2021 (Updated: 13:13 GMT 07.12.2021)
Several Inmates Feared Dead, Others Severely Injured As Fire Guts Prison In Burundi
Several Inmates Feared Dead, Others Severely Injured As Fire Guts Prison In Burundi - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© Photo : Uganda Online Media/twitter
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire occurred at a central prison in the capital of Burundi, Gitega, killing 38 people and injuring 69 others, the Iwacu news outlet reported on Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the prison, where at least 1,000 prisoners are kept, at about 4 a.m. (02.00 GMT). Staffers from the local office of the Red Cross and firefighters immediately arrived at the scene.
The roads leading to the prison were blocked by the police and the military.
