Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/carjackers-make-use-of-apples-tracking-gadget-police-say-1091333240.html
Carjackers Make Use of Apple's Tracking Gadget, Police Say
Carjackers Make Use of Apple's Tracking Gadget, Police Say
Criminals Appreciate Apple’s AirTag While Stealing Cars, Police Says
2021-12-07T22:55+0000
2021-12-07T22:55+0000
apple
world
canada
car
theft
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082409779_0:101:1920:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_10c224d52db1d4f40ce355d09d8533a2.jpg
The tracking gadget has turned out to be so useful that it is now used by carjackers, according to the Regional Police of York in Ontario, Canada.The police said that criminals attach an AirTag to a car they are interested in in a public parking lot, track it while the owner drives home, and then steal it straight from the driveway.Offenders open the cars with a screwdriver and then reprogram the car through the diagnostic port so that it can be started using the ignition key that the criminals took with them. This way of carjacking is much safer than doing it at a public site.The number of cases involving AirTag was said to have increased significantly as police have recorded five high-end vehicle thefts using AirTags since September 2021. The cars targeted include the Lexus S350, Ford F150, Toyota Highlander and Honda C-RV.The police recommend that car owners undertake some security measures to protect their vehicles. They include leaving the car in a closed garage, using wheel locks and enabling diagnostic port lock. It also has been recommended to regularly check the car for unwanted AirTags.
https://sputniknews.com/20200308/hackers-could-copy-keyless-start-systems-of-toyota-hyundai-and-kia-cars-new-research-reveals-1078514413.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/15/1082409779_106:0:1814:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_273d0ca9f8018895f06084a8e22c25b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
apple, world, canada, car, theft, police

Carjackers Make Use of Apple's Tracking Gadget, Police Say

22:55 GMT 07.12.2021
CC0 / diegoparra / Police carPolice car
Police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
CC0 / diegoparra / Police car
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this year, Apple released the AirTag tracker that can be attached to any item to track it. The device rapidly became extremely popular as it spares its users the concern about lost items. The tracker pings nearby iPhones, and they then send AirTag location data to its owner.
The tracking gadget has turned out to be so useful that it is now used by carjackers, according to the Regional Police of York in Ontario, Canada.
The police said that criminals attach an AirTag to a car they are interested in in a public parking lot, track it while the owner drives home, and then steal it straight from the driveway.
Offenders open the cars with a screwdriver and then reprogram the car through the diagnostic port so that it can be started using the ignition key that the criminals took with them. This way of carjacking is much safer than doing it at a public site.
The number of cases involving AirTag was said to have increased significantly as police have recorded five high-end vehicle thefts using AirTags since September 2021. The cars targeted include the Lexus S350, Ford F150, Toyota Highlander and Honda C-RV.
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file, photo, people walk by the logo of Toyota at a show room in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2020
Hackers Could Copy Keyless Start Systems of Toyota, Hyundai, and Kia Cars, New Research Reveals
8 March 2020, 21:37 GMT
The police recommend that car owners undertake some security measures to protect their vehicles. They include leaving the car in a closed garage, using wheel locks and enabling diagnostic port lock. It also has been recommended to regularly check the car for unwanted AirTags.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:21 GMTPentagon Confirms Presence of US Forces in Ukraine, Declines to Disclose Number
23:15 GMTAmericans, Russians Dislike Each Other's Leadership - Polls
23:09 GMTUS House Capitol Assault Panel Threatens to Hold Ex-Trump Chief-of-Staff in Contempt
23:05 GMTCome to Daddy: Court Rules Australian Man Has Right to Over $50Bln in Bitcoin Stash
22:55 GMTCarjackers Make Use of Apple's Tracking Gadget, Police Say
21:53 GMTNever-Trumpers Hire Beltway Lobby Firm in Bid to Limit Presidential Powers
21:35 GMTTexas AG Paxton Claims Slew of WH Lawsuits Aimed to 'Control' State & Turn it 'Blue'
21:23 GMTAlleged Epstein Victim Says Maxwell Groped Her at Palm Beach Mansion When She Was 14 – Report
20:30 GMTUS Sen. Menendez Preparing ‘Mother of All Sanctions’ on Russia in Case of Ukraine Invasion
20:26 GMTMajority Back Tory MP’s Call for Return of Death Penalty for Child-Killers
20:06 GMTJen Psaki Holds Press Briefing After Putin-Biden Call
19:46 GMTUS Senate Foreign Relations Committee Holds 'Update on US-Russia Policy' Hearing
19:33 GMTGlobal Oil Prices to Average $70 per Barrel in 2022, US Energy Agency EIA Says
19:31 GMTUS DoJ Seeks to Strip Steve Bannon's Defence of Main Evidence Ahead of Criminal Contempt Trial
19:30 GMTJust 3 in 5 US Republicans Trust Doctor Advice, Down 13 Points During Pandemic – Poll
19:13 GMTState Department Spokesperson Price Briefs Press in Washington, DC
18:27 GMTUS Slaps Commander of Iran's IRGC Basij Forces With Sanctions
18:18 GMTBiden Warns Putin of Economic Sanctions and Other Measures in Event of Ukraine Military Escalation
18:18 GMTWashington's Major Intersection Blocked by Protesters Demanding Cut to Defense Budget
18:05 GMTCapitol Riot Probe: Mark Meadows to Cease Cooperation With Jan. 6 Panel