Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211207/attack-on-us-military-convoy-in-syria-causes-huge-damage-to-equipment-report-says-1091323648.html
Attack on US Military Convoy in Syria Causes ‘Huge Damage’ to Equipment, Report Says
Attack on US Military Convoy in Syria Causes ‘Huge Damage’ to Equipment, Report Says
A US military convoy has been targeted in northeastern Syria’s Hasaka Governorate, in an attack that caused “huge damage” to the American vehicles, according to the Syrian news agency SANA
2021-12-07T14:32+0000
2021-12-07T14:32+0000
us
attack
syria
convoy
military vehicles
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091319689_0:100:3072:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_8a05b7598035b550861c63d080ffc380.jpg
A US military convoy has been targeted in north-eastern Syria’s Hasaka Governorate in an attack that caused “huge damage” to American vehicles, the Syrian news agency SANA reported unnamed “local sources” as saying on Tuesday.This comes about a week after SANA claimed that the US had sent more than one hundred military vehicles laden with “logistics material” from Iraqi territory towards Hasaka.The first convoy purportedly included around 60 vehicles, while the second one had approximately 40. The convoys entered Syrian territory from Iraq via the al-Waleed crossing, moving under the protection of several armoured vehicles, according to SANA.US troops were deployed to Syria under the pretext of fighting Daesh*, but have not completely withdrawn despite declaring the terrorist organisation defeated.Washington also lacks a UN Security Council mandate or an invitation from the Syrian government to justify the deployment of US forces in the Arab Republic.Washington, in turn, has argued that US forces have stayed behind to prevent the local oil resources from ending up in the hands of terrorists. However, the Syrian government insists they are, in fact, engaged in theft of the nation's oil resources.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/us-claims-pullout-from-syria-unlikely-but-damascus-based-analyst-says-it-is-inevitable-1090582369.html
Good to hear the US Invaders get bombed, for a refreshing change. Keep it up, Freedom Fighters !!
2
1
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091319689_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bdb5336b61b7e07b7a7d64426d5666a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, attack, syria, convoy, military vehicles, daesh

Attack on US Military Convoy in Syria Causes ‘Huge Damage’ to Equipment, Report Says

14:32 GMT 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Baderkhan AhmadU.S. military convoy drives near the town of Qamishli, north Syria, Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019
U.S. military convoy drives near the town of Qamishli, north Syria, Saturday, Oct. 26. 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Damascus has repeatedly underscored that the presence of US troops in Syria is illegal because they were never invited for deployment and that the US does not have a relevant mandate from the UN Security Council.
A US military convoy has been targeted in north-eastern Syria’s Hasaka Governorate in an attack that caused “huge damage” to American vehicles, the Syrian news agency SANA reported unnamed “local sources” as saying on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, two explosive devices went off as a US convoy of military vehicles was on its way through Hasaka’s eastern al-Yarubiya area earlier in the day. There was no word on who claimed responsibility for the attack.

This comes about a week after SANA claimed that the US had sent more than one hundred military vehicles laden with “logistics material” from Iraqi territory towards Hasaka.
The first convoy purportedly included around 60 vehicles, while the second one had approximately 40. The convoys entered Syrian territory from Iraq via the al-Waleed crossing, moving under the protection of several armoured vehicles, according to SANA.
In this Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, U.S. forces patrol Syrian oil fields, in eastern Syria.President Donald Trump's decision to dispatch new U.S. forces to eastern Syria to secure oil fields is being criticized by some experts as ill-defined and ambiguous. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
US Claims Pullout From Syria 'Unlikely' But Damascus-Based Analyst Says It is Inevitable
9 November, 06:11 GMT
US troops were deployed to Syria under the pretext of fighting Daesh*, but have not completely withdrawn despite declaring the terrorist organisation defeated.
Washington also lacks a UN Security Council mandate or an invitation from the Syrian government to justify the deployment of US forces in the Arab Republic.
Damascus and Moscow have repeatedly objected to the continuing stay of American troops in Syria, describing it as illegitimate.
Washington, in turn, has argued that US forces have stayed behind to prevent the local oil resources from ending up in the hands of terrorists. However, the Syrian government insists they are, in fact, engaged in theft of the nation's oil resources.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
4200010
Discuss
Popular comments
Good to hear the US Invaders get bombed, for a refreshing change. Keep it up, Freedom Fighters !!
WhatTheFishIsThis
7 December, 17:42 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:07 GMTIndian Government Denies Reports From China of Infiltration Attempts
15:06 GMTSchool Principal in India's Uttar Pradesh Accused of Molesting 17 Girls
15:01 GMTFrench Presidential Candidate Zemmour's Party Now Counts 20,000 Members, Report Says
14:49 GMTBiden Visits WWII Memorial to Honour Pearl Harbor Tragedy - Photo, Video
14:49 GMTLegal Expert: BoJo's Judicial Review Reform Boosts Arbitrary Concentration of Power in No 10's Hands
14:36 GMTUK's Johnson Dismisses as 'Nonsense' Claims He Prioritised Animals in Kabul Evacuation
14:32 GMTAttack on US Military Convoy in Syria Causes ‘Huge Damage’ to Equipment, Report Says
13:56 GMTUK Deputy PM Says COVID ‘Plan B’ is ‘Not Required’ in Face of Omicron Variant
13:48 GMTIndian Teenager Arrested After 'Decapitating Pregnant Sister, Taking Selfie With Her Severed Head'
13:39 GMTGOP Representative Nunes Resigns Congress to Head Trump Media Firm
13:31 GMTFrench Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Explains Why Russia's NATO Expansion Concerns Are 'Legitimate'
13:13 GMTUS Allegedly Mulls Limiting Russia's Ability to Convert Currency to Deter It From 'Invading' Ukraine
13:12 GMTFire in Burundi Prison Reportedly Kills 38 People, Injures 69 Others - Photo, Video
13:01 GMTActor Jussie Smollett Denies Staging Hate Crime, Claims He Had Sexual Relations With One Attacker
12:54 GMTMan Detained After Shooting Dead Two, Injuring Four in Moscow
12:28 GMTThousands of Australian Teachers, Transport Staff Join Strike for Better Conditions, Wages
12:22 GMTDominic Raab Hits Back at Afghanistan Evacuation Criticism, Complains 'Time Window' Was Too Short
12:08 GMTModi Warns BJP Lawmakers Against Skipping Parliament Sessions Amid Tensions With Opposition
12:01 GMT'This Isn't a Harry Kane We've Grown to Love': Man U Great Rio Ferdinand Rips Into Spurs Talisman
11:59 GMTChris Cuomo Preparing to Sue CNN and Demand $18 Million Plus Damages, Media Says