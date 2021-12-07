Registration was successful!
Live Video: IOC Executive Board Holds Press Conference Amid US Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics
Apple CEO Reportedly Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Preferential Treatment in Country
Apple CEO Reportedly Lobbied Chinese Officials to Get Preferential Treatment in Country
Apple CEO Tim Cook personally lobbied the Chinese authorities for his company to get preferential treatment in China, The Information reported.
2021-12-07T16:51+0000
2021-12-07T16:52+0000
Cook was able to lay the foundation for Apple’s success in China in 2016, the report said, citing interviews and internal Apple documents. Cook visited China on several occasions at the time and tried to prevent a sudden splash of regulatory measures against his company, the report said.The activities by the Apple CEO led both sides to sign a secret five-year deal with an estimated worth over $275 billion, the report also said.Chinese officials promised to modernise the nation’s economy and technological prowess through investments and workers training, the report added.The agreement allowed Apple to get leading positions in the Chinese market and become top-seller of smartphones in the country, according to the report.
16:51 GMT 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGARThe Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019.
The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2021
© REUTERS / MIKE SEGAR
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Apple CEO Tim Cook personally lobbied the Chinese authorities for his company to get preferential treatment in China, The Information reported on Tuesday.
Cook was able to lay the foundation for Apple’s success in China in 2016, the report said, citing interviews and internal Apple documents. Cook visited China on several occasions at the time and tried to prevent a sudden splash of regulatory measures against his company, the report said.
The activities by the Apple CEO led both sides to sign a secret five-year deal with an estimated worth over $275 billion, the report also said.
The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2021
Apple CEO Says Privacy Top Issue of Our Century, Warns Against Surveillance Society
6 April, 05:17 GMT
Chinese officials promised to modernise the nation’s economy and technological prowess through investments and workers training, the report added.
The agreement allowed Apple to get leading positions in the Chinese market and become top-seller of smartphones in the country, according to the report.
