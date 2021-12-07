https://sputniknews.com/20211207/americans-russians-dislike-each-others-leadership---polls-1091333764.html

Americans, Russians Dislike Each Other's Leadership - Polls

A polling series shows that both Americans and Russians distrust of each other’s leaders, especially in the past decade, Gallup said.

“In 2021, 16% of Americans approved of Russia's leadership and 13% of Russians approved of US leadership,” Gallup said in a press release on Tuesday.Gallup released the findings to coincide with a virtual summit on Tuesday between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin - a meeting sparked by rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the release said.In 2012, Americans approval of Russian leadership hovered slightly over 20 percent before declining to between 10-and-20 percent for most of the following decade, with the 2021 reading at 16 percent, the release added.Russian views of US leadership began the same decade at about 25 percent, declined to near zero in 2015, gradually recovering to nearly 20 percent in 2020 and then dropping to the present 13 percent this year, according to the release.

