https://sputniknews.com/20211206/you-cant-erase-internet-alec-baldwin-slammed-for-deleting-twitter-account-after-rust-interview-1091273525.html
'You Can't Erase Internet': Alec Baldwin Slammed for Deleting Twitter Account After Rust Interview
'You Can't Erase Internet': Alec Baldwin Slammed for Deleting Twitter Account After Rust Interview
Veteran Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has faced much flak after he claimed in the first interview since a fatal on-set shooting that he "didn't pull the trigger"... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T07:13+0000
2021-12-06T07:13+0000
2021-12-06T07:13+0000
hollywood actors
society
hollywood
alec baldwin
hollywood stars
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091277172_0:84:3071:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_53521ef3b3b5c3f207797d3dd9e59fcd.jpg
Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account after facing backlash following his controversial tell-all interview about the fatal "Rust" shooting.The actor used to have two Twitter accounts, and one of them, @alecbaldwin, where he issued statements about the fatal shooting, is no longer active. The other account - @AlecBaldwln____ - still exists, however, he rarely tweets there.During the tell-all interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos last week, Baldwin said he didn't pull the trigger and didn't feel guilty over the fatal accident that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the upcoming Western, "Rust"."I have dreams about this constantly now. I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse", he added. The actor was blasted online following his remarks, leading him to delete his Twitter account.While some are saying that the actor is "running for cover" after he realised or was told that the interview was a big mistake, many believe that his move to delete his Twitter account shows that he is guilty.On 21 October, a fatal accident took place on the set of the film "Rust" after Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged a "prop firearm" that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges. As a result of the accident, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured. The tragic incident is being investigated. According to court documents, an assistant director handed the loaded weapon to Baldwin, saying it was safe to use. The individual was unaware the prop gun was loaded with live rounds, a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court suggests.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091277172_96:0:2827:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_72b1252adcd2323f4b8581102ebd74c9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
hollywood actors, society, hollywood, alec baldwin, hollywood stars, us
'You Can't Erase Internet': Alec Baldwin Slammed for Deleting Twitter Account After Rust Interview
Veteran Hollywood star Alec Baldwin has faced much flak after he claimed in the first interview since a fatal on-set shooting that he "didn't pull the trigger" of the gun that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
Alec Baldwin has deleted his Twitter account after facing backlash following his controversial tell-all interview about the fatal "Rust" shooting.
The actor used to have two Twitter accounts, and one of them, @alecbaldwin, where he issued statements about the fatal shooting, is no longer active. The other account - @AlecBaldwln____ - still exists, however, he rarely tweets there.
During the tell-all interview with ABC News'
George Stephanopoulos last week, Baldwin said he didn't pull the trigger and didn't feel guilty over the fatal accident
that led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the upcoming Western, "Rust".
"No, no, no, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them... I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don't say that lightly", the actor said during the interview.
"I have dreams about this constantly now. I go through my day, and I make it through the day. Then I collapse at the end of the day. Emotionally, I collapse", he added.
The actor was blasted online following his remarks, leading him to delete his Twitter account.
While some are saying that the actor is "running for cover" after he realised or was told that the interview was a big mistake, many believe that his move to delete his Twitter account shows that he is guilty.
On 21 October, a fatal accident took place on the set of the film "Rust" after Hollywood star Alec Baldwin discharged a "prop firearm" that was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges.
As a result of the accident, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza was injured. The tragic incident is being investigated. According to court documents, an assistant director handed the loaded weapon to Baldwin, saying it was safe to use. The individual was unaware the prop gun was loaded with live rounds, a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court suggests.