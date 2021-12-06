Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/whitehall-union-claims-victory-after-court-dismisses-its-case-against-johnson-and-patel-1091288468.html
Whitehall Union Claims Victory After Court Dismisses its Case Against Johnson and Patel
Whitehall Union Claims Victory After Court Dismisses its Case Against Johnson and Patel
Priti Patel has complained of 'pushback' against government policy from civil servants since becoming the first black woman home secretary in 2019 — but denied... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T17:24+0000
2021-12-06T17:24+0000
britain
great britain
uk
boris johnson
uk home office
whitehall
priti patel
bullying
civil servants
mandarin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091287220_0:155:3127:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_7076fbfe8838ad0d4fec86abffc06cc6.jpg
The UK High Court has dismissed a judicial review of the prime minister's refusal to sack Home Secretary Priti Patel over bullying claims by Whitehall mandarins.But the First Division Association (FDA), the union representing top civil servants, claimed victory over Boris Johnson — and demanded the court make the government pay its legal fees.Lord Justice Lewis ruled that Johnson had not "misdirected himself" on the Ministerial Code when he decided no action against Patel over the allegations that she shouted at senior Home Office staff — some of whom are higher-paid than the PM.The union called the dismissal "an unexpected development," insisting: "The judgement represents a major victory for the FDA".The union insisted the ruling confirmed its claim that the code's ban on bullying, discrimination and harassment was "justiciable in the courts" — and that the PM must apply those rules in dealing with complaints against government ministers.It said the court had determined that a minister could be held responsible for bullying even if he or she "does not intend or is not aware of the upset and distress caused by their actions"."This will bring some comfort to those civil servants who were brave enough to come forward and give evidence," he added.Johnson declined to discipline Patel last December after a report by his then-adviser on ministerial standards Sir Alex Allen found she "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code with her behaviour at meetings. The PM insisted the home secretary was not a bully and had his "full confidence".Patel made an "unreserved apology" after the inquiry, but insisted that claims made to Sir Alex she shouted and swore at staff were "not accurate". She also revealed changes were being made to management "across the board" at the Home Office.She in turn accused the civil service of "pushback" against the government's policies since she became the first ethnic minority woman to hold the post in 2019 — echoing the complaints of late Labour left-winger and former cabinet minister Tony Benn.Only last week un-named "Whitehall sources" called Patel a "headless chicken" in comments to the media over her attempts top resolve the crisis of people-trafficking from the European Union.
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/priti-patel-to-hold-talks-on-migration-crisis-with-european-ministers-despite-french-snub-1091099517.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091287220_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5662cb405a55479b9e2775e185d19982.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
britain, great britain, uk, boris johnson, uk home office, whitehall, priti patel, bullying, civil servants, mandarin, civil service

Whitehall Union Claims Victory After Court Dismisses its Case Against Johnson and Patel

17:24 GMT 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLSMemorial service for former officer Matt Ratana, in London
Memorial service for former officer Matt Ratana, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Priti Patel has complained of 'pushback' against government policy from civil servants since becoming the first black woman home secretary in 2019 — but denied claims she shouted and swore at staff at meetings.
The UK High Court has dismissed a judicial review of the prime minister's refusal to sack Home Secretary Priti Patel over bullying claims by Whitehall mandarins.
But the First Division Association (FDA), the union representing top civil servants, claimed victory over Boris Johnson — and demanded the court make the government pay its legal fees.
Lord Justice Lewis ruled that Johnson had not "misdirected himself" on the Ministerial Code when he decided no action against Patel over the allegations that she shouted at senior Home Office staff — some of whom are higher-paid than the PM.
The union called the dismissal "an unexpected development," insisting: "The judgement represents a major victory for the FDA".
"The judgement today represents a clear rejection of the idea that there are different standards for ministers than for civil servants," FDA General Secretary Dave Penman said.
The union insisted the ruling confirmed its claim that the code's ban on bullying, discrimination and harassment was "justiciable in the courts" — and that the PM must apply those rules in dealing with complaints against government ministers.
It said the court had determined that a minister could be held responsible for bullying even if he or she "does not intend or is not aware of the upset and distress caused by their actions".
The court found Johnson "did not acquit the Home Secretary of bullying, and that he did not reject the findings of Sir Alex Allan that her conduct amounted to bullying," Penman said.
"This will bring some comfort to those civil servants who were brave enough to come forward and give evidence," he added.
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for the remembrance mass of MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, at Westminster Cathedral in London, Britain, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
Priti Patel to Hold Talks on Migration Crisis With European Ministers Despite French Snub
29 November, 06:09 GMT
Johnson declined to discipline Patel last December after a report by his then-adviser on ministerial standards Sir Alex Allen found she "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code with her behaviour at meetings. The PM insisted the home secretary was not a bully and had his "full confidence".
Patel made an "unreserved apology" after the inquiry, but insisted that claims made to Sir Alex she shouted and swore at staff were "not accurate". She also revealed changes were being made to management "across the board" at the Home Office.
She in turn accused the civil service of "pushback" against the government's policies since she became the first ethnic minority woman to hold the post in 2019 — echoing the complaints of late Labour left-winger and former cabinet minister Tony Benn.
Only last week un-named "Whitehall sources" called Patel a "headless chicken" in comments to the media over her attempts top resolve the crisis of people-trafficking from the European Union.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:32 GMTKorean Treat and Eurovision Winner Among Most Mispronounced Words of 2021
17:24 GMTWhitehall Union Claims Victory After Court Dismisses its Case Against Johnson and Patel
17:14 GMTPope Francis Stumbles on Airstair as He Boards Plane in Greece - Video
17:02 GMTTrump’s Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under Inquiry From US Securities Investigators
16:47 GMTRussia, Egypt Start Naval Phase of 'Bridge of Friendship-2021' Drills in Mediterranean
16:40 GMTUS Reportedly Mulls Cutting Russia Off SWIFT, Sanctioning Energy Producers & 'Putin's Inner Circle'
16:37 GMTFinland’s PM Parties at Nightclub Until 4am After Contact With COVID-Positive Official
16:14 GMTSecond Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Scandal Trial Kicks Off
15:56 GMTBoost for Britain! Is the UK’s COVID-19 Third Jab Campaign Saving Lives?
15:55 GMTWestminster Preparing 10-Year War on Drugs in Attempt to Defeat County Line Gangs
15:44 GMTIsrael Will Reportedly Push US to Strike Iranian Facility Amid Lack of Progress in Vienna Talks
15:41 GMTAmerica Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruption at Home and Abroad
15:30 GMTChina May Build Military Base in Equatorial Guinea Amid Beijing’s Tensions With Washington
15:15 GMTKremlin: Putin Will Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine 'With Great Interest'
15:15 GMTNYC to Use 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Businesses, Mayor Says
15:08 GMT3,000 Security Officers Guard India's Mathura as Hindu Group Threatens to Install Idol in Mosque
14:59 GMTAmid Rumours of US Boycott of Beijing Olympics, How Could the Move Affect the Games?
14:52 GMTUK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of Drug Use in Parliament Building
14:45 GMTLabour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos
14:26 GMTSpanish Court Rules Employee Can be Fired for Job Abandonment During Pandemic - Reports