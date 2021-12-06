https://sputniknews.com/20211206/whitehall-union-claims-victory-after-court-dismisses-its-case-against-johnson-and-patel-1091288468.html
Whitehall Union Claims Victory After Court Dismisses its Case Against Johnson and Patel
The UK High Court has dismissed a judicial review of the prime minister's refusal to sack Home Secretary Priti Patel over bullying claims by Whitehall mandarins.But the First Division Association (FDA), the union representing top civil servants, claimed victory over Boris Johnson — and demanded the court make the government pay its legal fees.Lord Justice Lewis ruled that Johnson had not "misdirected himself" on the Ministerial Code when he decided no action against Patel over the allegations that she shouted at senior Home Office staff — some of whom are higher-paid than the PM.The union called the dismissal "an unexpected development," insisting: "The judgement represents a major victory for the FDA".The union insisted the ruling confirmed its claim that the code's ban on bullying, discrimination and harassment was "justiciable in the courts" — and that the PM must apply those rules in dealing with complaints against government ministers.It said the court had determined that a minister could be held responsible for bullying even if he or she "does not intend or is not aware of the upset and distress caused by their actions"."This will bring some comfort to those civil servants who were brave enough to come forward and give evidence," he added.Johnson declined to discipline Patel last December after a report by his then-adviser on ministerial standards Sir Alex Allen found she "unintentionally" broke the ministerial code with her behaviour at meetings. The PM insisted the home secretary was not a bully and had his "full confidence".Patel made an "unreserved apology" after the inquiry, but insisted that claims made to Sir Alex she shouted and swore at staff were "not accurate". She also revealed changes were being made to management "across the board" at the Home Office.She in turn accused the civil service of "pushback" against the government's policies since she became the first ethnic minority woman to hold the post in 2019 — echoing the complaints of late Labour left-winger and former cabinet minister Tony Benn.Only last week un-named "Whitehall sources" called Patel a "headless chicken" in comments to the media over her attempts top resolve the crisis of people-trafficking from the European Union.
