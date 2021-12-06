Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/us-justice-department-sues-texas-over-alleged-bias-in-congressional-redistricting-1091297861.html
US Justice Department Sues Texas Over Alleged Bias in Congressional Redistricting
US Justice Department Sues Texas Over Alleged Bias in Congressional Redistricting
Alleged violations of voting rights laws reportedly weaken the voting strength of Latinos, Attorney General Merrick Garland said.
2021-12-06T19:49+0000
2021-12-06T19:49+0000
lawsuit
voting rights act
us
texas
us elections
electorate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091297948_0:0:3223:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_61e90a3abfbe92b5ff6ea02b59ec712d.jpg
"The complaint we filed today alleges that Texas has violated Section 2 [of the Voting Rights Act] by creating redistricting plans that deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group," Garland said in remarks about the lawsuit.The lawsuit alleges that Texas designed two new congressional districts to have white majorities despite the state’s growing Latino electorate, which is set to soon become the largest population group in Texas, according to court filings. The state legislature also eliminated a Latino electoral opportunity in West Texas and excised minority communities in Dallas-Fort Worth to rural, white counties, the court filings added.The state allegedly "diluted the voting strength of minority Texans" and refuses to comply with the Voting Rights Act, absent intervention of the Attorney General or federal courts, the lawsuit said. The complaint specifies violations of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting laws that deny the right to vote on account or race, color or other minority status.
Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com What
0
1
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091297948_192:0:2923:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_abeffa564c14c68074435f7b847957cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lawsuit, voting rights act, us, texas, us elections, electorate

US Justice Department Sues Texas Over Alleged Bias in Congressional Redistricting

19:49 GMT 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / LM OteroA woman walks in the heavily Latino section of Oak Cliff in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it's time to correct past wrongs.
A woman walks in the heavily Latino section of Oak Cliff in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Texas this week will begin redrawing congressional lines, and Latino advocates and officeholders say it's time to correct past wrongs. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / LM Otero
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US federal government is suing the state of Texas and their Secretary of State John Scott over alleged violations of voting rights laws that weaken the voting strength of Latinos, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced on Monday.
"The complaint we filed today alleges that Texas has violated Section 2 [of the Voting Rights Act] by creating redistricting plans that deny or abridge the rights of Latino and Black voters to vote on account of their race, color, or membership in a language minority group," Garland said in remarks about the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that Texas designed two new congressional districts to have white majorities despite the state’s growing Latino electorate, which is set to soon become the largest population group in Texas, according to court filings. The state legislature also eliminated a Latino electoral opportunity in West Texas and excised minority communities in Dallas-Fort Worth to rural, white counties, the court filings added.
The state allegedly "diluted the voting strength of minority Texans" and refuses to comply with the Voting Rights Act, absent intervention of the Attorney General or federal courts, the lawsuit said. The complaint specifies violations of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits voting laws that deny the right to vote on account or race, color or other minority status.
100002
Discuss
Popular comments
Here is my story. grateful I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, diabetes, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com What
ffestus232
6 December, 22:52 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:44 GMTUS Air Force Developing 2 New Drones to Deploy Against China
20:28 GMT‘I'm So Pleased!’: Shakira Reacts to Princess Charlotte's Favorite Song
19:49 GMTUS Justice Department Sues Texas Over Alleged Bias in Congressional Redistricting
19:28 GMTIran Blasts France’s ‘Destabilizing’ Gulf Arms Sales as Emirati Envoy Makes Rare Tehran Visit
19:23 GMTNASA Chooses 10 Astronaut Candidates for 2-Year Training for Space Station
19:20 GMTUS Must Guarantee Long-Term Agreements to Restore JCPOA, Iranian Foreign Minister Says
19:20 GMTOxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Developer Warns of Possibly More Lethal Future Pandemics
19:00 GMTFrom Trade to Space Cooperation: Highlights of Putin-Modi Talks at 21st India-Russia Annual Summit
18:39 GMTEx-DC National Guard Official Slams Testimonies of Pentagon Generals on 6 January as Absolute Lies
18:23 GMTDems Growing Increasingly Concerned by Midterm Prospects as Biden Polling Numbers Drop
18:21 GMTWhite House Confirms US Will Not Send Representation to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
17:32 GMTKorean Treat and Eurovision Winner Among Most Mispronounced Words of 2021
17:24 GMTWhitehall Union Claims Victory After Court Dismisses its Case Against Johnson and Patel
17:14 GMTPope Francis Stumbles on Airstair as He Boards Plane in Greece - Video
17:02 GMTTrump’s Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under Inquiry From US Securities Investigators
16:47 GMTRussia, Egypt Start Naval Phase of 'Bridge of Friendship-2021' Drills in Mediterranean
16:40 GMTUS Reportedly Mulls Cutting Russia Off SWIFT, Sanctioning Energy Producers & 'Putin's Inner Circle'
16:37 GMTFinland’s PM Parties at Nightclub Until 4am After Contact With COVID-Positive Official
16:14 GMTSecond Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Scandal Trial Kicks Off
15:56 GMTBoost for Britain! Is the UK’s COVID-19 Third Jab Campaign Saving Lives?