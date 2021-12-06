Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/us-air-force-developing-2-new-drones-to-deploy-against-china-1091298434.html
US Air Force Developing 2 New Drones to Deploy Against China
US Air Force Developing 2 New Drones to Deploy Against China
The Biden administration has revealed the existence of two new secret unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, expected to be deployed against China, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said.
2021-12-06T20:44+0000
2021-12-06T20:44+0000
us air force
us
weapons
china
drones
uavs
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965527_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0092b7ebab82ada472a80a2222881351.jpg
Details of the new drones are still secret, but a request to fund them will be included in the annual budget request that the Biden administration will submit to Congress early in 2022, Kendall told Politico. Kendall conducted an interview on Saturday while attending the Reagan National Defense Forum in the state of California.Politico said the funding initiative revealed the determination of the Biden administration to invest in such systems in its build up against China, which senior officials repeatedly now refer publicly to as the “pacing threat” facing the United States.Kendall explained that the new drones are designed to work in conjunction with fighter aircraft like the Next Generation Air Dominance fighter and the existing F-22 and the F-35 jets as well as with bombers like the B-21. Kendall said he hoped to launch the two new programs in 2023.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965527_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_261ebb79381d44a57599d6f48d152f17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us air force, us, weapons, china, drones, uavs, biden administration

US Air Force Developing 2 New Drones to Deploy Against China

20:44 GMT 06.12.2021
© AAMIR QURESHIA drone flies over the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. - The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country.
A drone flies over the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. - The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration has revealed the existence of two new secret unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, expected to be deployed against China, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said.
Details of the new drones are still secret, but a request to fund them will be included in the annual budget request that the Biden administration will submit to Congress early in 2022, Kendall told Politico. Kendall conducted an interview on Saturday while attending the Reagan National Defense Forum in the state of California.
Politico said the funding initiative revealed the determination of the Biden administration to invest in such systems in its build up against China, which senior officials repeatedly now refer publicly to as the “pacing threat” facing the United States.
Kendall explained that the new drones are designed to work in conjunction with fighter aircraft like the Next Generation Air Dominance fighter and the existing F-22 and the F-35 jets as well as with bombers like the B-21. Kendall said he hoped to launch the two new programs in 2023.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:44 GMTUS Air Force Developing 2 New Drones to Deploy Against China
20:28 GMT‘I'm So Pleased!’: Shakira Reacts to Princess Charlotte's Favorite Song
19:49 GMTUS Justice Department Sues Texas Over Alleged Bias in Congressional Redistricting
19:28 GMTIran Blasts France’s ‘Destabilizing’ Gulf Arms Sales as Emirati Envoy Makes Rare Tehran Visit
19:23 GMTNASA Chooses 10 Astronaut Candidates for 2-Year Training for Space Station
19:20 GMTUS Must Guarantee Long-Term Agreements to Restore JCPOA, Iranian Foreign Minister Says
19:20 GMTOxford-AstraZeneca Vaccine Developer Warns of Possibly More Lethal Future Pandemics
19:00 GMTFrom Trade to Space Cooperation: Highlights of Putin-Modi Talks at 21st India-Russia Annual Summit
18:39 GMTEx-DC National Guard Official Slams Testimonies of Pentagon Generals on 6 January as Absolute Lies
18:23 GMTDems Growing Increasingly Concerned by Midterm Prospects as Biden Polling Numbers Drop
18:21 GMTWhite House Confirms US Will Not Send Representation to 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
17:32 GMTKorean Treat and Eurovision Winner Among Most Mispronounced Words of 2021
17:24 GMTWhitehall Union Claims Victory After Court Dismisses its Case Against Johnson and Patel
17:14 GMTPope Francis Stumbles on Airstair as He Boards Plane in Greece - Video
17:02 GMTTrump’s Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under Inquiry From US Securities Investigators
16:47 GMTRussia, Egypt Start Naval Phase of 'Bridge of Friendship-2021' Drills in Mediterranean
16:40 GMTUS Reportedly Mulls Cutting Russia Off SWIFT, Sanctioning Energy Producers & 'Putin's Inner Circle'
16:37 GMTFinland’s PM Parties at Nightclub Until 4am After Contact With COVID-Positive Official
16:14 GMTSecond Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Scandal Trial Kicks Off
15:56 GMTBoost for Britain! Is the UK’s COVID-19 Third Jab Campaign Saving Lives?