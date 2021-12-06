https://sputniknews.com/20211206/unga-adopts-us-russia-resolution-on-advancing-responsible-behavior-in-ict-use-1091299573.html

UNGA Adopts US-Russia Resolution on Advancing Responsible Behavior in ICT Use

UNGA Adopts US-Russia Resolution on Advancing Responsible Behavior in ICT Use

The resolution jointly drafted by the United States and Russia promotes the use of information and communications technologies (ICT) for peaceful purposes and to prevent relevant conflicts.

2021-12-06T21:33+0000

2021-12-06T21:33+0000

2021-12-06T21:33+0000

russia

us

conflicts

information technologies

united nations general assembly (unga)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg

The resolution, initially supported by the UN General Assembly First Committee in October, was adopted without a vote, Shahid said.The document notes that more countries are currently developing ICT capabilities for military purposes, and the use of such technologies in conflicts in the future is becoming more likely. It emphasizes that responsible behavior by states can reduce the risks to international peace and security, further noting the possibility of developing additional binding obligations to set standards for such behavior.To that end, the UN General Assembly last year decided to set up an open-ended working group that will, throughout 2021-2025, engage in developing the rules, norms and principles of nations’ responsible behavior.

russia

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, us, conflicts, information technologies, united nations general assembly (unga)