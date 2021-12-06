Registration was successful!
UNGA Adopts US-Russia Resolution on Advancing Responsible Behavior in ICT Use
The resolution jointly drafted by the United States and Russia promotes the use of information and communications technologies (ICT) for peaceful purposes and to prevent relevant conflicts.
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0a/1083353164_0:123:2367:1454_1920x0_80_0_0_f737657aeb0f3247f1acb3025a8ed9ad.jpg
The resolution, initially supported by the UN General Assembly First Committee in October, was adopted without a vote, Shahid said.The document notes that more countries are currently developing ICT capabilities for military purposes, and the use of such technologies in conflicts in the future is becoming more likely. It emphasizes that responsible behavior by states can reduce the risks to international peace and security, further noting the possibility of developing additional binding obligations to set standards for such behavior.To that end, the UN General Assembly last year decided to set up an open-ended working group that will, throughout 2021-2025, engage in developing the rules, norms and principles of nations' responsible behavior.
21:33 GMT 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Adam RountreeIn this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
In this Sept. 13, 2005, file photo, the flags of member nations fly outside the General Assembly building at the United Nations headquarters in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© AP Photo / Adam Rountree
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday adopted a resolution jointly drafted by the United States and Russia to promote the use of information and communications technologies (ICT) for peaceful purposes and to prevent relevant conflicts, UNGA President Abdulla Shahid said.
The resolution, initially supported by the UN General Assembly First Committee in October, was adopted without a vote, Shahid said.
The document notes that more countries are currently developing ICT capabilities for military purposes, and the use of such technologies in conflicts in the future is becoming more likely. It emphasizes that responsible behavior by states can reduce the risks to international peace and security, further noting the possibility of developing additional binding obligations to set standards for such behavior.
To that end, the UN General Assembly last year decided to set up an open-ended working group that will, throughout 2021-2025, engage in developing the rules, norms and principles of nations’ responsible behavior.
