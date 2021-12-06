Registration was successful!
Trump's Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under Inquiry From US Securities Investigators
Trump’s Social Media Listing Vehicle Says Under Inquiry From US Securities Investigators
WASHINGTON, December 6 (Sputnik) - Securities markets investigators are honing in on a publicly traded company that has announced plans to merge with former... 06.12.2021
"DWAC has received certain preliminary, fact-finding inquiries from regulatory authorities, with which it is cooperating", Digital World Acquisition Corp said in a so-called 8-K document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that is overseeing the matter.DWAC, traded on New York’s Nasdaq exchange for technology stocks, has been identified as the special purpose acquisition company that will facilitate the merger between the publicly-traded SPAC and the Trump Media &amp; Technology Group, the social media firm of the former US president.Donald Trump has announced plans to launch an application called Truth Social next and also signaled intentions to run for the White House in 2024.Trump Media &amp; Technology Group says it has entered into agreements to raise $1 billion from investors ahead of a planned stock market listing.DWAC said the inquiry it has been subjected to by the SEC’s financial industry regulatory authority, "should not be construed as an indication that the authority has determined that any violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have occurred".Nor should there be the perception that the company was being investigated on the merits of the securities involved or any person who had executed transactions in such securities, it added.
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNERU.S. President Donald Trump greets staff members during a visit to his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listensin Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump greets staff members during a visit to his presidential campaign headquarters on Election Day as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listensin Arlington, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
WASHINGTON, December 6 (Sputnik) - Securities markets investigators are honing in on a publicly traded company that has announced plans to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media firm, questioning communications between the two, a document posted on the inquiry showed.
"DWAC has received certain preliminary, fact-finding inquiries from regulatory authorities, with which it is cooperating", Digital World Acquisition Corp said in a so-called 8-K document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that is overseeing the matter.
DWAC, traded on New York’s Nasdaq exchange for technology stocks, has been identified as the special purpose acquisition company that will facilitate the merger between the publicly-traded SPAC and the Trump Media & Technology Group, the social media firm of the former US president.
Donald Trump has announced plans to launch an application called Truth Social next and also signaled intentions to run for the White House in 2024.
Trump Media & Technology Group says it has entered into agreements to raise $1 billion from investors ahead of a planned stock market listing.
DWAC said the inquiry it has been subjected to by the SEC’s financial industry regulatory authority, "should not be construed as an indication that the authority has determined that any violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have occurred".
Nor should there be the perception that the company was being investigated on the merits of the securities involved or any person who had executed transactions in such securities, it added.
