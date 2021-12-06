Registration was successful!
'Sleepy Joe Stole Christmas': Trump's Save America PAC Pans Biden for Nightmare Supply Chain Crisis
'Sleepy Joe Stole Christmas': Trump's Save America PAC Pans Biden for Nightmare Supply Chain Crisis
06.12.2021
Donald Trump has hit out at US President Joe Biden over a supply chain crisis, also scolding POTUS for failing to contain the country's soaring inflation.The 45th president argued that even ex-US President Barack Obama, the commander-in-chief's former boss, is unhappy over the Biden administration's policies.It is unclear what exactly the former POTUS meant but Obama's ex-economic adviser Larry Summers previously asserted that Biden was "behind the curve" and speeding on a "downhill road" in terms of the fight against inflation. US consumer prices spiked 6.2 percent in October as compared to the same period in 2020, in the highest inflation rate seen since 1990.He dubbed President Obama "very divisive", claiming that the Biden administration is "far worse".The remarks came as a video by Trump's Save America PAC focused on the Biden administration's handling of the economy amid the supply chain crisis.The 31-second clip was posted on a Trump War Room account on Sunday with the caption "Sleepy Joe stole Christmas and broke our beautiful economy. Sad!"The footage contains several TV news soundbites clipped together to show Americans grappling with high prices and shortages ahead of the holiday season.The video begins with the text "Biden's nightmare before Christmas" and wraps up with the claim that "Joe Biden stole Christmas".This comes as the Biden administration remains under fire over its handling of the supply chain crisis, which has left dozens of ships waiting to unload tens of thousands of containers-worth of goods ranging from apparel to food at ports.
07:49 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 07:59 GMT 06.12.2021)
Last month, retailers warned that the upcoming holidays would be marked by empty shelves and higher prices across the US if the Biden administration fails to resolve a supply chain crisis.
Donald Trump has hit out at US President Joe Biden over a supply chain crisis, also scolding POTUS for failing to contain the country's soaring inflation.

In a thinly-veiled jab at Biden, Trump warned in an interview with Fox News that although the US "has tremendous potential […], there'll be a point where the country can't come back, and we can never allow that point to be reached".

The 45th president argued that even ex-US President Barack Obama, the commander-in-chief's former boss, is unhappy over the Biden administration's policies.

"I noticed the other day where Obama said 'this is very dangerous' all of these - you know, what they've done. It's too much for him", Trump said.

It is unclear what exactly the former POTUS meant but Obama's ex-economic adviser Larry Summers previously asserted that Biden was "behind the curve" and speeding on a "downhill road" in terms of the fight against inflation. US consumer prices spiked 6.2 percent in October as compared to the same period in 2020, in the highest inflation rate seen since 1990.

"But when they look at his top economic people are looking at this inflation, and they're seeing these bills that are being passed for trillions and trillions of dollars where it's like throwing money out the window. These are Obama people telling Biden people 'you can't do this', but they push forward anyway. Let's see what happens", Trump added.

He dubbed President Obama "very divisive", claiming that the Biden administration is "far worse".
The remarks came as a video by Trump's Save America PAC focused on the Biden administration's handling of the economy amid the supply chain crisis.
The 31-second clip was posted on a Trump War Room account on Sunday with the caption "Sleepy Joe stole Christmas and broke our beautiful economy. Sad!"
The footage contains several TV news soundbites clipped together to show Americans grappling with high prices and shortages ahead of the holiday season.
The video begins with the text "Biden's nightmare before Christmas" and wraps up with the claim that "Joe Biden stole Christmas".
This comes as the Biden administration remains under fire over its handling of the supply chain crisis, which has left dozens of ships waiting to unload tens of thousands of containers-worth of goods ranging from apparel to food at ports.
