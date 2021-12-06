https://sputniknews.com/20211206/sleepy-joe-stole-christmas-trumps-save-america-pac-pans-biden-for-nightmare-supply-chain-crisis-1091277608.html

'Sleepy Joe Stole Christmas': Trump's Save America PAC Pans Biden for Nightmare Supply Chain Crisis

Donald Trump has hit out at US President Joe Biden over a supply chain crisis, also scolding POTUS for failing to contain the country's soaring inflation.The 45th president argued that even ex-US President Barack Obama, the commander-in-chief's former boss, is unhappy over the Biden administration's policies.It is unclear what exactly the former POTUS meant but Obama's ex-economic adviser Larry Summers previously asserted that Biden was "behind the curve" and speeding on a "downhill road" in terms of the fight against inflation. US consumer prices spiked 6.2 percent in October as compared to the same period in 2020, in the highest inflation rate seen since 1990.He dubbed President Obama "very divisive", claiming that the Biden administration is "far worse".The remarks came as a video by Trump's Save America PAC focused on the Biden administration's handling of the economy amid the supply chain crisis.The 31-second clip was posted on a Trump War Room account on Sunday with the caption "Sleepy Joe stole Christmas and broke our beautiful economy. Sad!"The footage contains several TV news soundbites clipped together to show Americans grappling with high prices and shortages ahead of the holiday season.The video begins with the text "Biden's nightmare before Christmas" and wraps up with the claim that "Joe Biden stole Christmas".This comes as the Biden administration remains under fire over its handling of the supply chain crisis, which has left dozens of ships waiting to unload tens of thousands of containers-worth of goods ranging from apparel to food at ports.

