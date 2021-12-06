Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211206/second-week-of-ghislaine-maxwell-sex-scandal-trial-kicks-off-1091292250.html
Second Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Scandal Trial Kicks Off
Second Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Scandal Trial Kicks Off
The alleged madame of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, is accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein as part of his... 06.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-06T16:14+0000
2021-12-06T16:14+0000
society
us
ghislaine maxwell
jeffrey epstein
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091293744_0:0:2730:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_31954745f0a4238eb20cc5a7c74a40af.jpg
On Monday, the Ghislaine Maxwell trial on child sex trafficking is entering its second week. Last week's hearings were finalised with the testimony of Michael Dawson, a Palm Beach police sergeant who took part in an October 2005 search of Jeffrey Esptein's South Florida estate. Former police officer Gregory Parkinson, who participated in the same search, also testified.The testimonies revealed that the authorities had seized two massage tables and sex toys during the search. Juan Alessi, Jeffrey Epstein's former housekeeper, revealed in his testimony on Thursday that he had to clean up after Epstein's massages, mentioning finding "large dildos" that were hidden in Ghislaine Maxwell's "basket of sex toys".The prosecution also said that there was a "sexually suggestive photograph of a very young girl" in Epstein's bedroom at the Palm Beach estate.Another Epstein property, a house in Manhattan, was also searched in 2019. The prosecutors revealed that “schoolgirl costumes, small ones, were found in the same floor of the house as a massage room where an underage girl was sexually abused”.Aside from this, an anonymous witness named "Jane" asserted that Epstein sexually abused her when she was 14 and that Maxwell was sometimes present during the process.According to "Jane", she first met Maxwell at the Interlochen Center for the Arts summer camp in Michigan, where the socialite, later joined by Epstein, was offering her some kind of "scholarships". The financier allegedly abused her for the first time at the Palm Beach estate.Earlier during the first week of the trial, the jurors heard the testimony of Epstein's longtime pilot, who said he never saw any sexual interactions on the sex offender's private jet, dubbed by the media "Lolita Express". He, however, recalled flying with prominent figures like the UK’s Prince Andrew and former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.Ghislaine Maxwell, who has not testified, is accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein, but she maintains her innocence. The late financier died behind bars in 2019, with officials ruling suicide as the cause of his death.
https://sputniknews.com/20211204/maxwell-trial-massage-table-used-by-epstein-to-abuse-victims-brought-into-courtroom-1091242139.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/06/1091293744_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_11cd6126a8887d3dcdb563edd13d9ea6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
society, us, ghislaine maxwell, jeffrey epstein

Second Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Scandal Trial Kicks Off

16:14 GMT 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERGGhislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, enters the court with U.S. court marshalls during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021
Ghislaine Maxwell, the Jeffrey Epstein associate accused of sex trafficking, enters the court with U.S. court marshalls during her trial in a courtroom sketch in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.12.2021
© REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The alleged madame of late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, is accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein as part of his paedophile sex trafficking ring. She insists she is innocent.
On Monday, the Ghislaine Maxwell trial on child sex trafficking is entering its second week.
Last week's hearings were finalised with the testimony of Michael Dawson, a Palm Beach police sergeant who took part in an October 2005 search of Jeffrey Esptein's South Florida estate. Former police officer Gregory Parkinson, who participated in the same search, also testified.
The testimonies revealed that the authorities had seized two massage tables and sex toys during the search. Juan Alessi, Jeffrey Epstein's former housekeeper, revealed in his testimony on Thursday that he had to clean up after Epstein's massages, mentioning finding "large dildos" that were hidden in Ghislaine Maxwell's "basket of sex toys".
The prosecution also said that there was a "sexually suggestive photograph of a very young girl" in Epstein's bedroom at the Palm Beach estate.
Another Epstein property, a house in Manhattan, was also searched in 2019. The prosecutors revealed that “schoolgirl costumes, small ones, were found in the same floor of the house as a massage room where an underage girl was sexually abused”.
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell in court for her trial on charges of sex trafficking, in New York City, on December 3, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.12.2021
Maxwell Trial: Massage Table 'Used' by Epstein 'to Abuse Victims' Brought Into Courtroom
4 December, 11:00 GMT
Aside from this, an anonymous witness named "Jane" asserted that Epstein sexually abused her when she was 14 and that Maxwell was sometimes present during the process.
According to "Jane", she first met Maxwell at the Interlochen Center for the Arts summer camp in Michigan, where the socialite, later joined by Epstein, was offering her some kind of "scholarships".
The financier allegedly abused her for the first time at the Palm Beach estate.
"He [Epstein] took me in the pool house and, on the right hand side was this couch, futon-looking thing, and he just proceeded to pull me over. He sat in the corner and didn’t say a word”, Jane said. “He pulled me on top of himself, and proceeded to masturbate on me … I was frozen in fear. I’d never seen a penis before".
Earlier during the first week of the trial, the jurors heard the testimony of Epstein's longtime pilot, who said he never saw any sexual interactions on the sex offender's private jet, dubbed by the media "Lolita Express". He, however, recalled flying with prominent figures like the UK’s Prince Andrew and former US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.
Ghislaine Maxwell, who has not testified, is accused of procuring underage girls for Epstein, but she maintains her innocence. The late financier died behind bars in 2019, with officials ruling suicide as the cause of his death.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:40 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Mulls Cutting Russia Off SWIFT, Sanctions Against Energy Producers
16:37 GMTFinland’s PM Parties at Nightclub Until 4am After Contact With COVID-Positive Official
16:14 GMTSecond Week of Ghislaine Maxwell Sex Scandal Trial Kicks Off
15:56 GMTBoost for Britain! Is the UK’s COVID-19 Third Jab Campaign Saving Lives?
15:55 GMTWestminster Preparing 10-Year War on Drugs in Attempt to Defeat County Line Gangs
15:44 GMTIsrael Will Reportedly Push US to Strike Iranian Facility Amid Lack of Progress in Vienna Talks
15:41 GMTAmerica Unveils First-Ever Strategy to Battle Corruption at Home and Abroad
15:30 GMTChina May Build Military Base in Equatorial Guinea Amid Beijing’s Tensions With Washington
15:15 GMTKremlin: Putin Will Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine 'With Great Interest'
15:15 GMTNYC to Use 'Preemptive Strike' Against Omicron With Vaccine Mandate for all Businesses, Mayor Says
15:08 GMT3,000 Security Officers Guard India's Mathura as Hindu Group Threatens to Install Idol in Mosque
14:59 GMTAmid Rumours of US Boycott of Beijing Olympics, How Could the Move Affect the Games?
14:52 GMTUK Policing Minister Not Surprised Over Reports of Drug Use in Parliament Building
14:45 GMTLabour Unions Protest in Brussels Against Low Wages, Expensive Electricity - Photos
14:26 GMTSpanish Court Rules Employee Can be Fired for Job Abandonment During Pandemic - Reports
14:18 GMTAnger and Shock After Intruders Vomit and Urinate at Site of Manchester Arena Bombing Memorial
14:15 GMTUS, UK, Canada Concerned by Tigrayans Arrested Without Charge in Ethiopia
14:07 GMTLionel Messi, Neymar or Himself: Kylian Mbappe Reveals Who's 'Boss' at Paris Saint-Germain
13:58 GMTFormer Indian Shia Leader Embraces Hinduism After 'Death Threats From Muslim Groups'
13:48 GMTMarine Le Pen Accuses EU of 'Playing Role of Firefighter-Pyromaniac' in Ukraine-Russia Tensions