https://sputniknews.com/20211206/russia-india-sign-military-cooperation-agreement-for-2021-203-1091279151.html

Russia, India Sign Military Cooperation Agreement for Next Decade

Russia, India Sign Military Cooperation Agreement for Next Decade

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Russian and Indian defence ministers, Sergei Shoigu and Rajnath Singh. 06.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-06T08:31+0000

2021-12-06T08:31+0000

2021-12-06T08:58+0000

russia

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101970/52/1019705226_0:184:3015:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_bcf9c204e9344df5d3906ce1826ed207.jpg

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that Moscow and New Delhi have signed an agreement on military and technical cooperation for 2021-2030.The deal envisages cooperation between units of the countries' armed forces, as well as the supply and development of weapons and military equipment.The signing ceremony was attended by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.The Indian defence minister, for his part, wrote on his Twitter page that he is "glad" that a number of "[bilateral] agreements, contracts, and protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation".Singh also tweeted that he had "fruitful" discussions on bilateral defence collaboration with Sergei Shoigu, adding, "India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia".

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, india