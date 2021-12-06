Russia, India Sign Military Cooperation Agreement for Next Decade
08:31 GMT 06.12.2021 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 06.12.2021)
The agreement was signed in the presence of the Russian and Indian defence ministers, Sergei Shoigu and Rajnath Singh.
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that Moscow and New Delhi have signed an agreement on military and technical cooperation for 2021-2030.
The deal envisages cooperation between units of the countries' armed forces, as well as the supply and development of weapons and military equipment.
Had a productive, fruitful and substantial bilateral discussions on defence cooperation with the Russian Defence Minister, General Sergey Shoigu in New Delhi today. India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia. pic.twitter.com/9WNBx6m7ok— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 6, 2021
India deeply appreciates Russia’s strong support for India. We hope that our cooperation will bring peace, prosperity and stability to the entire region.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 6, 2021
The Indian defence minister, for his part, wrote on his Twitter page that he is "glad" that a number of "[bilateral] agreements, contracts, and protocols were signed pertaining to small arms and military cooperation".
Singh also tweeted that he had "fruitful" discussions on bilateral defence collaboration with Sergei Shoigu, adding, "India values its special and privileged strategic partnership with Russia".